ASUW Board of Directors kicks off winter quarter with lengthy discussions

The first winter quarter meeting of the ASUW Board of Directors started with a bang. Over the course of the Jan. 12 meeting, topics ranging from joining other universities in the Nature Positive Pledge to focusing more on graduate students were discussed by board members.

The first item on the agenda was an appearance from Nicole Klein, capital campaign manager of the ongoing multi-million dollar renovations of the historic ASUW Shell House. While fundraising efforts for the Shell House have already surpassed $13 million dollars, as of now, the Shell House is not used for recreational or educational activities. The renovation process will move forward once an additional $2.5 million is raised.

Following Klein’s message, the next item discussed was a call for UW to join the Nature Positive Pledge. The pledge originated from the Nature Positive Universities network, a consortium of over 500 universities engaged in the process of increasing sustainable environmental practices at their institutions. These members range from UCLA to the University of Oxford.

According to Senate Vice Speaker Mario Falit-Baiamonte, the ASUW Senate passed the bill overwhelmingly. He highlighted how the strong support of this bill was in large part due to the fact that there isn’t a rigorous commitment when signing this bill, but instead functions as a way for UW to continue its efforts in being an environmentally sustainable campus.

“I think the idea of this was more around the fact that there are no specific things you have to do here,” Falit-Baiamonte said. “[It’s] just another way for us to track our progress as a campus … and there was no real harm in signing this.”

Despite this, the board decided to table their final decision until the next meeting on Jan. 19, giving the Campus Sustainability Fund (CSF) time to review the proposal. The CSF, which heads the university’s mission in becoming environmentally sustainable, passed legislation back in 2012 regarding UW’s commitment to sustainability. The board felt that by delaying this decision, it would avoid any overlap between what is currently in place and what would be put in place in terms of UW’s environmental commitment.

The final item of the meeting was a task force report from the Queer Student Commission and the Gender Equity Commission. Through multiple recommendations from the two entities, one singled out ASUW and the need for a greater marketing effort toward graduate students. Despite being labeled as a resource to all UW students, both commissions claimed that ASUW is “primarily utilized by undergraduate students.” The recommendation proposed by the report suggested that ASUW include a graduate student in a co-director role, as well as attempting to better balance advertising between undergraduate and graduate students at UW.

Davon Thomas, the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) vice president of internal affairs, provided his opinion regarding the inclusion of graduate students in leadership positions at ASUW, pointing out that ASUW and GPSS exist separately for a reason and that the overlap between them could prevent the other from effectively fulfilling its duties.

“Personally, I would say, ‘No,’” Thomas said. “I don’t think we’re shutting off communication or collaboration between the two entities, but I wouldn’t want an official position on [the] commission to kind of keep GPSS from doing their job.”

In addition, Thomas addressed how the issue was brought up last year by ASUW’s vice president and how it was a topic of discussion until they left. Now, he has noticed that his conversations have died down, exposing a pattern of conversation that is solely based on who is serving in legislation.

“I would like to avoid every year a different resolution coming to this space asking about this,” Thomas said.

While this recommendation cannot be voted on, Daniel Tadrous, ASUW director of diversity efforts, reiterated the importance of inclusion when it comes to representing everyone that attends UW.

“The point of this recommendation is just that the commissions at UW provide more specific advocacy,” Tadrous said. “If grad students want to get more involved with that specifically, they should be considered just as seriously as undergraduates are.”

The ASUW Board of Directors meets every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. online or in-person at the HUB. The full schedule and Zoom links for the remainder of the academic year can be found here.

Reach contributing writer Corey Olson at news@dailyuw.com, Twitter: @coreyholson

