ASUW election results

The fate of next year’s ASUW Board of Directors has been decided. Results released April 20 show a decisive victory for the unofficial “Unbound” ticket. This year marked lower turnout than previous elections, with less than 1,700 students casting their ballot.

Jacob Feleke will be next year’s president, having earned 62.9% of the vote. Feleke ran on a platform of increasing mental health and disability resources for students on campus.

Ellis Andrews edged out Thomas Alexander Sefair-Lopez in the race for the vice president seat. Andrews, with a 65.4% majority, has an internal-facing role that focuses on running ASUW.

Nandana Jaideep won the position of director of university affairs with 62.0% of the total vote. Jaideep ran on a platform of reforming the class waitlist system to make it more accessible to all students.

Francisco Dojenia, current ASUW senator, is next year’s director of internal policy, although they failed to earn a majority of the vote with a 48.8% mandate. Dojenia hopes to increase student awareness of ASUW as a resource.

Anastacia Mikaele, running unopposed, is the incumbent as director of community relations with a total vote of 94.9%. Mikaele touted her experience in the Greek system as a way to reach out to other campus entities.

Leah Sishu will be next year’s director of diversity efforts. Sishu, who won 54.8% of the vote, plans to increase student commission visibility.

Naomi Snow will be next year’s director of programming, with 61.7% of the vote. Snow, currently the ASUW Senate’s membership coordinator, cites her prior ASUW experience as qualification for the role.

Azaan Leslie Brown, having run unopposed for director of campus partnerships, won 97.6% of the vote. Brown vowed to work to dismantle the UWPD through his position over the coming year.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.