ASUW files complaint with Washington state Attorney General prompting cease and desist letter for Leda Health company

Content warning: This article contains reference to sexual assault

Following The Daily’s investigation, ASUW has passed Board Bill 5.02 and filed a complaint with the Washington state Attorney General Office against at home sexual assault kit company Leda Health. The cease and desist letter was sent to the company Oct. 31.

Leda Health has a partnership with UW sorority Kappa Delta and the company has received several cease and desist letters from New York, Michigan, and now, Washington state.

Alex Davidson, ASUW director of legislative affairs, worked closely with UW Sexual Assault and Relationship Violence Activists (SARVA) co-director BB Denton on the bill. The bill was also sent to UW National Panhellenic Association.

According to Davidson, the major components of the bill include pushing for the state Attorney General’s cease and desist letter, as well as expanding sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) resources, funding, and other reproductive and sexual health care resources.

Avery Perreault, ASUW director of communications, said the legislation allowed ASUW to take action after the investigation on Leda Health.

“The partnership on campus [with UW sorority Kappa Delta] is really harmful to people who might be led by that misinformation, [by] thinking that the kits are either HIPAA compliant or anything like that,” Perreault said.

Before this school year, SARVA co-director Chloe Daniels said the previous directors were in conversation with Leda Health, but as of this year, the company had not reached out to SARVA.

Davidson said that the legislation does not sever any partnerships or prohibit businesses from approaching individual RSOs on campus.

“If a partnership that was problematic, or that ASUW student opinion found to be problematic, then it would go through a similar process,” Davidson said. “Hopefully, we could kind of nip it in the bud before it gets to this point, because we certainly, at least, I personally, am not a fan of going through this route.”

Perreault said in all her four years working at ASUW, this situation has been unprecedented. This is also one of the first times she’s seen ASUW and SARVA work collaboratively on legislation together and hopes there are more opportunities outside of the Leda Health controversy to do so.

ASUW has also partnered with the Student Disability Commission, SARVA, Gender Equity Commission, UW Greek Life, UW Office of Government Relations, UW Pharmacy, and Huskies 4 Reproductive Freedom for a reproductive care vending machine in Odegaard’s basement near the By George cafe.

Reach reporter Jadenne Radoc Cabahug at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jadennecabahug

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.