ASUW Finance and Budget Committee meets, looks ahead to upcoming year

On Aug. 3, the ASUW Interim Finance and Budget Committee met for the first time for the 2022-23 academic year. Chaired by finance and budget director Mitchell Klein, ASUW President Timothy Billing and Vice President Lillian Williamson were also in attendance, as well as Student Activity Office associate director and ASUW advisor Rene Singleton.

During the meeting, allusions were made to last year’s turmoil among the board of directors. This year’s board, including Billing and Williamson, largely ran on a platform of stability and change within the organization.

Over the course of the nearly hour-long meeting, a major focus by the committee was inventorying ASUW-owned technology in order to determine what needs to be purchased before the start of autumn quarter.

“Last year, we had one [laptop] go missing, one break from water damage, one break under mysterious circumstances, and one has an internal issue,” Klein said.

Another issue discussed was outdated technology. According to The New York Times, using obsolete technology can lead to an increase in cyberattacks and other malfunctions. A computer is considered out of date once it can no longer receive software updates.

“My tech philosophy is if it’s broke, we replace it,” Williamson said. “If it works, we don’t. I think that’s just financially prudent.”

Williamson also encouraged future ASUW technology purchases to be Windows operating systems as opposed to Apple products.

The ASUW Board of Directors’ discretionary fund was also explained during the meeting. Established as a quarterly allowance for small purchases, such as reservation fees for meeting spaces, the fund was largely inactive for the last two years, due to ASUW’s shift to remote meetings.

“Exactly how we do [the budget] is going to differ from other years,” Mitchell said. “The budget is malleable, once we set it, it can change.”

