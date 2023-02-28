ASUW looks ahead

At their Feb. 23 meeting, the ASUW Board of Directors discussed the final weeks of winter quarter, and looked ahead to the future as they began to formulate a clearer picture of what spring quarter and next school year will look like for the organization.

The meeting kicked off with discussion around the most vital agenda item for the coming weeks: election season. Election Administration Committee co-chairEmily Glennoutlined expectations for the board in terms of their roles and limitations during the process of finding new students to inhabit their positions. This included measures to limit bias and inequitable advantage throughout the process.

“[The board’s] role is to represent the association, to help us uphold the mission of fair and equitable elections ... the more involved [the board] is with an election, the more liable [they] are to receive complaints by candidates,” Glenn said.

For those curious about election details, ASUW will be tabling March 1 on the Quad about the filing deadline for next year's board candidates coming Friday, March 3. The campaign season will last from March 7 until polls open April 17.

The board also moved to discuss compensation as proposed by existing members in their roles. Vice president Lillian Williamson and director of internal policy Brent Seto highlighted a bill that would increase the weekly hours of the VP’s position from 25 to 29.

“As of last Friday, I have 266.5 hours of overtime that was unpaid that I worked just this quarter,” Williamson said. “I work 25 hours a week that I am paid for, I work another 40 on top of that that I am not paid for. I love this association so much it’s not even funny, but that sucks.”

Adding these four hours would increase the vice president’s rate to equal that of the ASUW president’s role, in an attempt to better recognize the responsibility of the position. Williamson said this amount of extra work is corroborated by the experience of previous vice presidents she has consulted.

“I want to make sure whoever has this position next year is paid for their work,” Williamson said.

The fact that this bill did not contain a permanent solution to flaws with the position's responsibilities overall was emphasized throughout the meeting. Discussion among the entire board brought up an excess supply of responsibilities with a limited supply of members, leading Williamson and the other members to propose that, next year, a task force might be formed to reevaluate the responsibilities of all personnel facing employees. In the meantime, Williamson hopes that an increase in hours is laying the groundwork for that change.

“This is a band-aid solution, but I think it is an important band-aid,” Williamson said.

The role of the director of diversity efforts was also addressed through a similar bill. In this case, the role was expanded to include the process of planning fall ASUW orientation. The bill added summer hours to the position, to ensure that land acknowledgements, diversity training, and other principles were prioritized in orientation processes.

The meeting also included a lengthy and technical discussion surrounding changes to ASUW volunteer policy. While most changes were minimal (often grammatical clarifications), there were some more substantial changes in terms of maintaining non-discriminatory policies in volunteer selection, and an added section surrounding disciplinary action.

The ASUW Board of Directors meets every Thursday in HUB 303 and on Zoom. Meetings are open to the public. The group will meet twice more before spring break, with their final meeting of the quarter scheduled for March 9.

Reach writer Laura Schladetzky at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LSchladetzky

