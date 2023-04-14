ASUW Senate continues conversations on sharp disposal, hears updates on winter work

On April 11, the ASUW Senate met to discuss a bill regarding UW administration's policy regarding speech moderation, continue debate on a bill concerning safe sharp disposal boxes on campus, and hear the Committee for Resolution Follow-Up (CRFU) Winter Quarter Report.

After overcoming quorum issues, the senate began their discussion of JR-29-1, a bill written in conjunction with the Graduate and Professional Student Senate, which calls for the implementation of sharps disposal boxes in buildings across the UW Seattle campus.

Currently, there are no publicly available sharps disposal containers on UW’s campus. The closest box is located at the intersection of Cowen Place Northeast and 15th Avenue Northeast by Ravenna Park, which is approximately a 30-minute walk from campus.

Due to the fact that many students use EpiPens, glucose strips, hormone treatments, or a variety of other injectable treatments, the bill sponsors state that there is a serious need for safe and convenient on-campus sharps disposal boxes. The resolution calls for one safe disposal box in every public building, with a strong preference that it is placed in a gender neutral bathroom in order to maximize accessibility.

The meeting also discussed the CRFU Winter Quarter Report. Notable information in the report included an update on bill R-29-9, which proposes the addition of an annual spring quarter wellness day to the UW academic calendar. ASUW is aiming to pass this bill by next fall to get the wellness day on the 2024-2025 academic calendar.

Also discussed in the report was the expansion of the services and resources provided under bill R-28-30, which aims to expand access to reproductive health care services on campus. Vending machines stocked with products such as Plan B and pregnancy tests were piloted this fall. More updates regarding future plans are expected in the CRFU at the end of spring quarter.

Finally, the senate debated R-29-13, a resolution condemning UW Executive Order No. 31’s clause giving the university the right to fire or expel faculty and staff for violating nondiscrimination policies.

“The university is responsible for protecting students and faculty against harassment and discrimination, that’s a legal obligation,” one senator said when defending the bill. “The university [is not] responsible for protecting me from slight discomfort because that’s not something that bars my access to education.”

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Smith 120 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine and reporter Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke and @schwaarzy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.