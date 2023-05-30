ASUW Senate elects its new membership coordinator

With the school year coming to an end, the ASUW Senate continued its elections for senate leadership and committee chairs at its latest meeting.

Sen. Jacob Gannon was chosen as the membership coordinator, officially filling up the senate’s 2023-24 leadership team roster. Gannon discussed how, while his own background doesn’t represent the wide variety of identities in the senate, he hopes to still make an impact in diversifying the senate membership.

“I do want to recognize my job of being the communicator for those groups and being able to recognize my ability to reach out to people like the ASUW director of diversity efforts, who can help us bring in those groups,” Gannon said.

The senate also elected senators to lead its six committees. The Academic and Administrative Affairs, On-Campus, Off-Campus, General Affairs, Oversight, and Resolution Follow-Up committees will be led by Haley Chee, Amanda Pitts, Anna Xiao, Jacob Anderson, Autumn Yi, and Ishan Ghosh-Coutinho, respectively.

Senators will begin their new positions as soon as the current session ends.

Alongside the elections, JR-29-2, a joint resolution that supports 350 Seattle’s Electrify Seattle campaign, successfully passed. The resolution emphasizes that the city’s current plan of decarbonizing by 2050 is not enough in the wake of climate change, and highlights the same demands made during the recent climate action protest organized by the Institutional Climate Action chapter at UW.

The senate’s final meeting will be on May 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Smith 120 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

