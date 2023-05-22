ASUW Senate elects senate speaker and vice speaker for the 2023-2024 school year

Rohini Kilaru will be senate speaker and Andal Sridhar will be vice speaker for the ASUW Senate’s 30th session, the senate decided in their elections held May 16.

In her speech to the senate, Kilaru spoke to the importance of acknowledging the senate’s current inefficiency and the need to improve the structure of meetings.

Kilaru also mentioned how she plans to address the senate’s quorum issues, which have been impacting the student body all quarter. The senate has consistently started meetings late as they wait to reach the necessary quorum number.

“My main goal is to help foster a community that brings together passionate UW students to improve the UW student experience while keeping them feeling invested and comfortable in student government,” Kilaru said in an email.

Other than Kilaru, two other senators ran for the position of senate speaker — the role with the highest authority over the senate. Beside running senate meetings, the senate speaker is responsible for mediating debate between senators while maintaining an impartial stance, a difficult task that has led previous senate speakers to resign mid-session.

Kilaru will be working with Sridhar, who came out on top over five other senators running for the vice speaker position. Current senate vice speaker Mario Falit-Baiamonte was set to run as well but withdrew from the race, citing a desire to step down from senate leadership.

Sridhar discussed her plans to turn the vice speaker’s weekly reports — which cover key notes of the most recent ASUW Board of Directors meeting — into presentations for senators to review. She also mentioned her goal to keep the senate’s website, containing the senate’s legislation database, up to date. The website currently does not reflect the correct status of senate resolutions.

“Updating the senate website is a goal I am willing to spend a significant amount of time on, and I hope to get started over the summer,” Sridhar said in an email.

The new elected leadership members will take over their positions May 31 after the senate session ends. Due to a lack of time, the membership coordinator position wasn’t elected and will be announced in the senate’s next meeting.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Smith 120 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

Reach writer Shira Zur at news@dailyuw.com.

