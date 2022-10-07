ASUW Senate hosts first meeting of the 2022-23 school year

On Oct. 4, the ASUW Senate reconvened for the first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year. Held in Miller 301, like all senate meetings this quarter, they went over the logistics of how senate meetings work for new senators as well as members of the audience. The meeting opened with an introduction by new senate speaker sophomore Anastasia Vargas, who welcomed the new and returning members back for the school year.

“Later today, and in the coming weeks, we’ll be focusing heavily on how all this [senate meetings] works,” sophomore and new senate vice speaker Mario Falit-Baiamonte said. “If you're new or don't really know what this means right now, do not fret. You will learn, and we will go over all of that.”

The new senate membership coordinator, sophomore Zoe Zimmer, and senate clerk, senior Phoebe Kwan, also introduced themselves.

Alex Davidson, the director of legislative affairs for the Office of Government Relations (OGR), gave an update on the organization. OGR is the official voting arm of ASUW, and is responsible for advocating for students' interests at all levels of government.

“We [advocate] by engaging with students on campus to hear about the issues they care about, and providing ways through our office for students to mobilize and take action on those issues themselves,” Davidson said.

OGR has a long track record at UW. In the past year alone, the group has secured $137 million in additional funding from the Washington College Grant over the next four years, $150 million toward low-interest student loan relief, and helped to establish Sam’s Law to prevent hazing.

Davidson explained how anyone could become an intern or volunteer for the office. Four internship positions are currently open: communications, programming, policy, and outreach.

Additionally, students can volunteer in other ways by setting the legislative agenda, assisting with issue research, and lobbying in Olympia.

In one of their first actions of the year, the senate tabled an old resolution seeking to form a UW parking lot taskforce to the next meeting with a vote of 27-0-5.

Housing & Food Services residents pay approximately $510 per quarter for parking at UW. Residents have voiced concerns for their safety and belongings in the parking lots, as there have been multiple cases of people breaking into students’ cars and stealing their property. In the past, ASUW proposed a task force to prevent break-ins and help students' well-being.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Miller 301. The group can be contacted here to discuss issues further.

