ASUW Senate introduces a legion of legislation, moves four resolutions to committees

On April 18, the ASUW Senate met to discuss two previously introduced resolutions, R-29-13 and R-29-6, and heard the first readings of three other pieces of legislation.

The gist:

The three new pieces of legislation all come from primary sponsor senator Andrew Line, the senate representative of the Residential Community Student Association, and aim to improve student life.

The senate voted on R-29-13, the resolution calling to amend Executive Order No. 31, to move to the Academic and Administrative Affairs Committee.

R-29-6, the resolution seeking for UW to formally condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, continues to stump the senate, and didn’t move to a committee.

On improving student life

The three pieces of legislation that were introduced to the senate — R-29-14, R-29-15, and R-29-16 — all seek to improve student life in some manner. The first two resolutions address student safety by calling for additional lights and an additional safety officer on campus, respectively, while the third resolution would see Housing & Food Services (HFS) increase the options for healthy food on campus.

The resolutions were formed by senators that represent HFS halls, after they heard complaints about on-campus issues that their constituents were facing.

“The lights are not sufficient for [students] to see,” senator Haley Chee, a representative from Terry Hall, said. “They feel unsafe.”

Resolution R-29-15 brought about more debate, as the senate discussed whether an additional campus safety officer would help address the larger issue of student safety. Ultimately, all three resolutions successfully moved to the On-Campus, Off-Campus, and General Affairs Committees, respectively.

Amending Executive Order No. 31

R-29-13, a resolution introduced to the senate last week that seeks for UW to amend Executive Order No. 31, was successfully moved on to the Academic and Administrative Affairs Committee. The resolution would strike several passages from the executive order to ensure UW is adhering to the Davis Standard, a free speech standard established in the Supreme Court ruling of Davis v. Monroe County Board of Education.

The executive order outlines UW standards of nondiscrimination and affirmative action and details how UW addresses cases of discrimination among all people affiliated with UW. It also provides specific definitions for the terms “discrimination,” “harassment,” and “retaliation.”

R-29-13 specifically targets three sections in the executive order, including the first section, which states that UW has the ultimate authority to take action during cases of inappropriate conduct, regardless of “whether the conduct rises to the level of unlawful discrimination, harassment, or retaliation.” The resolution calls this passage a violation of both the Davis Standard and the First Amendment rights of students, and hopes to make Executive Order No. 31 less vague.

“This policy is a travesty and it gives way too much power to the institution, [and] doesn’t give much power to the students,” senator Liam Solberg, the primary sponsor of the bill, said.

Several senators raised issues with R-29-13, including senator Rohini Kilaru, who pointed out that the resolution doesn’t address any previous legislation the senate has passed on free speech. Kilaru brought up R-20-4, a resolution passed in 2013 which condemns “free speech zones” and all methods that violate students’ free speech on campus.

After Solberg explained how R-29-13’s sponsors would work with a committee to include more information in the resolution, the senate sent the resolution onward. The Academic and Administrative Affairs Committee will continue reviewing the resolution next week.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Smith 120 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

Reach reporter Shira Zur at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shira__zur

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.