ASUW Senate introduces bill to form elections task force in light of low voter turnout in 2023-24 BOD elections

On May 9, the ASUW Senate gathered to vote on amendments for R-29-14, a resolution seeking to add more outdoor lights on campus, and to introduce SB-29-1, a senate bill looking to form an elections task force to increase voter turnout in ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) elections.

Getting students to vote

Voting turnout rates during the April BOD elections were abysmal. While students across all three campuses amount to 42,616 possible voters, only 1,697, less than 4%, showed up to vote.

SB-29-1 aims to combat this issue by creating a task force of senators that will revitalize the current voting system and website. The first senate bill of the session, introduced by senator Mitsuki Shimomura, points out how the current system is lacking helpful voting tools, such as live voting updates.

“It is devastating for the ASUW and its operation as a democratic body that only [1,600] students are voting,” Shimomura said.

The senate bill successfully moved to the General Affairs Committee. If successful, the first elections task force will be established by the 2024-25 BOD elections.

Resolutions hoping to better student life advance

R-29-16, a resolution that will improve the food choices in Housing & Food Services (HFS) cafeterias, was passed by the BOD. The resolution calls for an increase to the number of “nutrient-rich vegetables included in the weekly meal offerings,” among other requests to allow for healthier food options on campus.

R-29-14 also successfully passed out of the senate. The resolution came from sponsor Andrew Line, the senator representing the Residential Community Student Association, who heard from students that campus is too dark to safely navigate past sunset. The senate will hear on the resolution’s status from the BOD during their next meeting.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Smith 120 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

