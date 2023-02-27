ASUW Senate membership coordinator steps down

The ASUW Senate held their penultimate meeting of winter quarter on Feb. 21, during which membership coordinator Zoe Zimmer announced her resignation.

The breakdown:

Senator Naomi Snow was nominated by the senate to fill Zimmer’s position, while senators Francisco Dojenia and Mitsuki Shimomura both nominated themselves into consideration.

Both JR-29-1, the joint resolution calling for a sharps disposal program, and R-29-8, the resolution seeking to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, passed out of their respective committees.

Two committee liaison positions and the Off-Campus Committee Chair position were successfully filled.

Another leadership member calls it a day

Zimmer, who was elected membership coordinator last May, now joins former senate speaker Anastasia Vargas as another senate leadership member who announced their resignation this quarter.

“I just want to thank you for allowing me to be your membership coordinator this year,” Zimmer said. “I appreciate the trust you’ve put in me, but it’s time to hand it off to someone who has the time and energy to serve to the best of their ability.”

The senate held a quick round of nominations for the position, but will hold more nominations and the election during their next meeting.

Time’s ticking

Only one meeting remains this quarter. Senate vice speaker Mario Falit-Baiamonte emphasized the urgency of passing legislation out of committees.

Falit-Baiamonte referred to JR-29-1, the resolution calling for safe sharps disposal, R-29-8, the resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and R-29-9, the resolution proposing a spring quarter student wellness day.

“Get your senators here [and] figure out what your quorum number is,” Falit-Baiamonte said. “I don’t want any of these proposals still stuck in committee as we go on to spring quarter.”

Lengthened committee meetings fleshed out the details of JR-29-1 and R-29-8; both successfully passed out of the On-Campus Committee and the General Affairs Committee, respectively.

Second readings for these resolutions will take place next week — R-29-9, on the other hand, remains in a limbo as it will most likely only pass out of the Academic and Administrative Affairs Committee next week.

Nominations and elections galore

Senator Jacob Feleke will serve as the liaison to the Undergraduate Transfer Student Advocacy Committee, while senator Jacob Gannon will serve as the liaison to the senate’s Judicial Committee. The latter is seen as a coveted position, as the Judicial Committee is responsible for holding ASUW accountable to its rules and bylaws; Gannon successfully edged out the two other nominated senators.

The senate also nominated and elected its Off-Campus Committee chair, a position previously served by recently elected senate speaker Sephora-Clotilde Zoro. Senator Andal Sridhar will now head the committee.

“As committee chair, I plan to check in with members individually to see how I can best support and improve member’s senate experience,” Sridhar said.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Miller 301 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

