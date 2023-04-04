ASUW Senate off to a slow start in first spring quarter meeting

The ASUW Senate drowsily kicked off their first meeting of spring quarter on March 28, with two of three pieces of legislation getting pushed back to later in the quarter.

The breakdown:

After a debate over the wording of R-29-9, a resolution that will add a student wellness day to forthcoming spring quarters, the legislation passed out of senate.

R-29-6, the hotly contested resolution seeking to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was struck down by the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD).

A joint resolution looking to establish an on-campus sharps disposal system, JR-29-1, was pushed back to the senate’s next meeting.

Off to board

The senate spent a majority of its meeting nitpicking the phrasing of its legislation seeking to add a student wellness day; ultimately, the resolution passed 49-9, officially moving on to seek approval from the ASUW Board.

R-29-9 was introduced by senator Aliyah Cleveland in the middle of last quarter. Cleveland had pointed out a general decline in student mental health and the positive impacts a day dedicated to students’ wellbeing could bring.

Cleveland shared that, since then, the Graduate & Professional Student Senate (GPSS) and the Faculty Senate & Governance Student Affairs Council (FCSA) have been introduced to the resolution, and both want to see it succeed.

“Most of the concerns that we’ve heard so far is that 2024 might be a little optimistic in establishing this day for spring quarter,” Cleveland said. “[The GPSS and FCSA] want to look at spring 2025.”

For now, the future of the resolution lies at the hands of the BOD.

Back to senate

R-29-6, a resolution that looked to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the war reached its one year anniversary, barely advanced during the senate’s last meeting of winter quarter in a vote of 23-15, with 18 senators abstaining. The BOD, however, struck down the resolution, bringing it back to the senate for additional amendments.

“Some members were not comfortable with the military aid portion [of the resolution],” vice speaker Mario Falit-Baiamonte said. “People believed that that was not the right way to go about this.”

A further concern brought up by the BOD was that the resolution discussed divesting from Russian companies, which they believed would also hurt the Russian people in the process.

Additionally, the BOD pointed out that the vote for the resolution was a close one, reflecting the fact that the senate, as a whole, feels divided about the resolution.

Citing a lack of time and energy, the senate voted to adjourn early — both R-29-6, and JR-29-1, the joint resolution seeking to add a sharps disposal system to campus, were pushed to the top of the agenda for the senate's next meeting.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Miller 301 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

