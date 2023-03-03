ASUW Senate passes legislation condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and elects new Membership Coordinator in final meeting of the quarter

On Feb. 28, the ASUW Senate met for a productive final meeting of winter quarter — legislation moved out of both a committee and the senate, and the membership coordinator position was successfully filled.

The gist:

The senate elected senator Naomi Snow as Membership Coordinator, having favored her over four other nominees.

A tense back-and-forth over R-29-6, the legislation condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ultimately led to the bill passing out of the senate.

R-29-9, the legislation seeking to add a student wellness day during future spring quarters, passed out of its committee, while JR-29-1, the resolution looking to establish a sharps disposal system, was tabled for next quarter.

And the membership coordinator position goes to…

The senate’s leadership cohort has seen many changes since the start of the quarter. Both the former senate speaker and the former membership coordinator surprised the senate body when they stepped down, leaving two vacant positions that have since been filled.

Snow will be taking on the membership coordinator role. She spoke on her ambitions to increase the senate’s social media activity and schedule more internal bonding events.

“I would work to make new members, or just anybody who is interested in the senate, feel welcome and [that] they belong here and they have the resources that they feel to succeed,” Snow said.

The four leadership members will continue serving their terms during spring quarter until the senate’s annual end-of-the-year elections.

‘Better late than never’

Senator Francisco Dojenia, the sponsor of the legislation seeking to voice the senate’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shared the edits made to the bill since its initial introduction. A new paragraph documenting Ukrainian students’ voices was included, as well as suggestions for how the university can divest from its Russian connections.

“The main component is to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which we have yet to do and it’s been over a year now,” Dojenia said. “We’re a bit late, but as they say, ‘It’s better late than never.’”

The resolution was met with backlash, primarily from senator Derek Hanusch, who expressed his opinion that the legislation desires to “inflict pain” on Russia and lacks Russian stakeholders.

“It seems as though we only want to pass the bill, because it failed last time and we are just trying to show how we are able to pass something,” Hanusch said. “When I asked why we wanted to pass it, the answer was because we wanted to ‘inflict pain on Russia, so they would learn their lesson,’ that’s phrased in my telling it, but that was the answer.”

Senator Shrayes Bhagavatula was among other senators to disagree with Hanusch’s remarks.

“This is not necessarily a formal infliction of pain, it is more so an official condemnation of the war by the university,” Bhagavatula said. “Where in all of this are we seeking to inflict pain and suffering upon anyone?”

After Hanusch unsuccessfully motioned to table the legislation indefinitely, senator Rohini Kilaru took the opportunity to motion to pass the resolution, which ultimately passed 23-15.

Looking ahead

With spring quarter on the horizon, the senate didn’t have enough time to pass more legislation; instead, two resolutions will drag on into late March. The first is the joint resolution seeking to create a safe sharps disposal program, which was tabled by its co-sponsor, senator Nathan Mitchell, until at least the first meeting of next quarter.

“We have not been given time to address the joint resolution at Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS), and, so, I think it would be more respectful to the time of the body to come at it fresh in spring quarter and have immediate feedback from GPSS,” Mitchell said.

The legislation that would create a student wellness day during future spring quarters was also supposed to be discussed during the senate’s meeting, as it successfully passed out of the Academic and Administrative Affairs Committee. Instead, it will be read in late March, as well.

As the senate wrapped up its winter quarter, one thing’s for sure: the senate’s first meeting of spring will be a packed one.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Miller 301 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website. The body’s next meeting is scheduled for March 28.

