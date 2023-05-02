ASUW Senate passes legislation condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calls for lowering U-PASS price

Halfway through spring quarter, the ASUW Senate met April 25 to churn out more legislation and continue discussing the four resolutions currently sitting in each of the senate’s committees.

The breakdown:

After the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) sent R-29-6 back to the senate, the resolution successfully passed back to the BOD.

R-29-19, a resolution lowering the price of the U-PASS for the 2023-24 school year, also passed out of the senate.

A joint resolution in support of 350 Seattle’s Electrify Seattle campaign moved to the off-campus committee.

Round two for R-29-6

It continues to be a long and seemingly unending road for R-29-6.

The resolution, a formal condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was introduced to the senate by senator Francisco Dojenia more than a year ago as R-28-20. After it failed, Dojenia made tweaks to the legislation and reintroduced it last quarter.

The senate then passed the resolution and brought it up to the BOD, who sent the resolution back to the senate earlier this month, citing a multitude of grievances, including the lack of conversation surrounding the Russian people and their role in the invasion.

Senator Tia Vontver successfully amended the bill, adding a new clause that states, “any actions against Russia as a result of their invasion is targeted against the Russian government, and not the Russian people.”

The senate then passed the resolution again, sending it to the BOD for the second time. Whether the BOD will pass the amended resolution in its second round is hard to tell, and the senate will hear back from the BOD at their next meeting.

Making getting around cheaper

Tia Bjornson, chair of the Universal Student U-PASS Advisory Board, introduced a resolution lowering the price of the U-PASS for the upcoming school year. The resolution, which is on its way to be approved by the BOR, required a “yea” or “nay” vote from the senate, and successfully passed.

The U-PASS is the transportation pass linked to students’ Husky Cards, providing them access to local public transportation such as the Link light rail and water taxis. The resolution will bring the price of the U-PASS to $86 dollars per quarter, down from its current cost of $92 dollars.

“When students came back to campus [in 2022], we reinitiated [the U-PASS] fee in thinking that for the next two years slowly ridership would return to normal … that didn’t happen,” Bjornson said.

The cheaper U-PASS price is set to match the lower ridership, according to Bjornson. The change in price would officially begin in fall quarter of 2023.

In support of the Electrify Seattle campaign

Senator Jacob Anderson, representing the Institutional Climate Action chapter of UW, introduced a joint resolution supporting 350 Seattle’s Electrify Seattle campaign. The campaign holds large buildings in Seattle accountable for maintaining net-zero emissions by 2030, rather than the 2050 date set by a current city council proposal.

“We are not going to make it if we are decarbonizing by 2050,” Anderson said. “This is to help the campaign and show our support.”

The senate successfully moved the joint resolution to the off-campus committee, where it will be discussed in more depth during the senate’s next meeting.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Smith 120 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

Reach writer Shira Zur at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shira__zur

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.