ASUW Senate puts an end to resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sends a slew of resolutions to the ASUW Board of Directors

On May 2, the ASUW Senate met and continued discussing the five resolutions sitting in various senate committees — three of which were successfully passed on to the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD).

The end of R-29-6

R-29-6, the resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, was vetoed by the BOD for a second time, officially putting an end to its long and ultimately unsuccessful journey.

R-29-6 was introduced by Sen. Francisco Dojenia last quarter, who hoped to pass the resolution during the one year anniversary of the war. That did not happen.

Instead, the senate continued debating the resolution long past the date of the anniversary, ultimately passing the resolution to the BOD, who vetoed it down twice.

After the first veto, the BOD had asked the senate to amend the passages the resolution contained about divesting from “any assets, interests, or holdings that are connected to Russia.” The BOD recognized that divestment from any UW connections is a permanent, forever-lasting action. With uncertainty about Russia’s future, taking this course wasn’t something the BOD wanted to support, according to ASUW President Timothy Billing.

Slew of resolutions sent off to the BOD

R-29-14, the resolution that calls for the addition of lights around campus, and R-29-16, the resolution calling for healthier food options from Housing & Food Services (HFS), successfully passed out of the on-campus committee. Both resolutions are part of a series of three resolutions coming from senators representing HFS, which seek to improve students’ campus experience.

The joint resolution supporting 350 Seattle’s Electrify Seattle campaign, JR-29-2, also successfully passed out of the off-campus committee.

The senate will hear back from the BOD on the status of the three resolutions during their next meeting.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Smith 120 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

