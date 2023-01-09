ASUW Senate talks climate sustainability and bylaw updates at first meeting of 2023

On Jan. 3, the ASUW Senate held its first meeting of winter quarter. Facilitated by Senate Speaker Anastasia Vargas and Vice Speaker Mario Falit-Baiamonte, the senate reviewed two new pieces of legislation.

At the start of the meeting, Sen. Anji Amgalanbaatar announced that the Mongolian Student Association reactivated as an RSO. Mongolian students and students who are interested in Mongolian culture are encouraged to follow the group’s Instagram page in order to find out more information about upcoming events.

The representative of UW’s chapter of Institutional Climate Action, Jacob Anderson, sponsored a resolution urging UW to sign on to the Nature Positive Pledge. The Nature Positive Pledge outlines four steps on its website with the goal of reversing “biodiversity loss by 2030 for sustainable development.”

“It’s not a specific audit kind of thing,” Anderson said. “It’s more [that] each member chooses their own goals to pursue just for in general improving the total biodiversity around the planet.”

The resolution will be sent to the on-campus committee for further review.

The second piece of legislation introduced to the senate was an organic act aiming to update the bylaws and procedures of the ASUW Senate, sponsored by Sen. Ishan Ghosh-Coutinho.

When asked why they drafted the organic act, Ghosh-Coutinho mentioned the established bylaws’ lack of accessibility and relevance to current practices.

“The senate bylaws, as they stand right now … is utter chaos,” Ghosh-Coutinho said. “One major change was creating more accessible election systems that don't exist in the current bylaws, and our current election system isn't reflected in the bylaws at all. It's just kind of how we've done it, not necessarily how the rules were written.”

The organic act cites concerns from multiple senators with accessibility needs regarding the current senate system, particularly liaison elections. The organic act seeks to revise the ASUW Senate bylaws, procedures, and practices, especially concerning elections.

After a question concerning the land acknowledgment mentioned in the legislation, Falit-Baiamonte clarified the scope of the legislation.

“I just want to put out a reminder that this is an organic act, which is a very particular kind of legislation, and really what we're doing is updating the senate rules to reflect what we do,” Falit-Baiamonte said. “But we are not actually changing any UW policy here.”

Falit-Baiamonte motioned to move the organic act to both general affairs and oversight. Both motions passed and the legislation moved to the two committees.

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Miller 301 and online. The link to the meeting can be found on their website.

Reach writer Myla Janssen at news@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @mylajanssen

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.