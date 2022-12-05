ASUW Student Senate meets for the final time this quarter to pass its legislative agenda

On Nov. 29, the ASUW Senate met for the final time for fall quarter. The senate finalized its legislative agenda, laying out important topics such as expanding students’ rights, especially for minority groups, that would be introduced as legislation to the Washington State Legislature.

Senate speaker Anastasia Vargas led the meeting with the help of the senate vice speaker Mario Falit-Baiamonte. Both established the need for order within the meeting as well as respect between senators in order to get the legislation passed with their strict deadline.

“I understand that a lot of these things are very impactful to you, but, at the same time, we are trying to get this passed tonight, so please do not call point of order until I call on you,” Vargas said.

The Office of Government Relations (OGR) is responsible for advocating to higher levels of government about changes students want made. Director of legislative affairs for OGR, Alex Davidson, is the sponsor of the legislative agenda. Davidson will be lobbying the legislation to the state government on behalf of ASUW and the student senate.

The first section, on improving access to higher education, was written by the director of the Student Disability Commission, Toby Gallant. During the meeting, Gallant motioned to separate the two paragraphs of the section and title them in order to further specify the information. The two paragraphs are titled “Modernize our Public Universities and Protect Public Health with Investments in Lecture-Capture,” and “Ensure Transparency and Accountability By Creating Publicly-Reported Metrics Regarding Access for Disabled Students in Higher Education.”

Similar to the first section, many senators introduced motions to change the language of the legislation in order to make the information as accessible and understandable as possible.

The next sections were titled “Increase State Funding for the University of Washington” and “Increase State Funding for Student Financial Aid.” The latter asks for a fully funded Washington College Grant for increased eligibility for receiving funds. Both sections passed.

The senators then discussed position statements. Many of these sections make an effort to recognize power dynamics, especially in support of Indigenous peoples and undocumented individuals.

The first section to pass was “Promote Access to Sexual Assault Prevention and Care.” The section called for an increase in funding for sex education and consent programs for K-12 schooling based on the research of the “Red Zone,” which states that 50% of all sexual assaults on campus occur between August and November. It also called for more resources, increased funds, and the condemnation of at-home DNA testing kits.

The final section was titled “Addressing the Exploitation of Prison Labor by the University of Washington.” It calls for UW to divest from prison labor until the state legislature increases inmate workers’ wages to minimum wage, prevent government-imposed wage deductions, and provide safer working conditions for prisoners as well as proper training and health inspections.

After the final section was passed, the senate voted to pass the entire legislative agenda. The legislative agenda will now be sent to the UW Office of Communications and OGR to edit for grammar and style before it is taken to the state legislature.

You can find the full document here.

The ASUW Senate will reconvene winter quarter to discuss more issues brought to their attention by students. The student senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in a hybrid format on Zoom and in person in Miller 301. Students can suggest their own ideas to be included in legislation by submitting them here.

Reach writer Paige Stanley at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @paigestan10

