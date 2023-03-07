ASUW tackles voting and budget updates in the penultimate meeting of the quarter

In their March 2 meeting, the ASUW Board of Directors had a lot to discuss, and had to table some agenda items for the next meeting. The main topics of discussion included a new method of voting for ASUW officers, a leak in the Bike Shop, and approving the annual budget for 2023-24.

The voting system that ASUW has previously used to conduct elections is no longer an option, meaning that the body must decide on a new system to use. Christina Coop, the senior student activities advisor, led the charge on researching new election methods.

The top three contenders for the new software are Microsoft Forms, Poll Everywhere, and Huskylink forms. While each has its own advantages and disadvantages — Microsoft Forms, for example, records people’s data, making it impossible to keep the results anonymous — Coop recommended Huskylink, as it matches all of UW’s security requirements and doesn’t have a limit on votes.

While the board still has time to make their final decision, initial reactions leaned toward using the Huskylink system to vote for ASUW elections going forward.

The board then moved on to discuss a newly discovered leak in the ASUW Bike Shop, as a proprietary blend of hydrofluorocarbons was slowly leaking out of storage tanks.

It was noticed early Thursday morning by a University Book Store employee, as it was seeping through the ceiling into the store. Once discovered, the leak was promptly cleaned by staff, and the leaking barrel was emptied.

It is estimated that it will cost around $2,000 to clean up the spill and replace the leaking barrel, which the board unanimously recognized and approved. The board thanked ASUW Bike Shop employee Ryan Glaze for going above and beyond his job description to clean up the leak and ensure that nothing else was amiss.

When discussing the budget for next year, proposed spending was down in almost every department. Part of this was due to the decrease in printing costs as groups pivot to an increasingly online footprint to convey information.

The board went over their individual reports before adjourning the full session. The final meeting of the quarter will be held March 9 in HUB 303 and on Zoom.

Reach writer Max Meyers at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @fire_max72

