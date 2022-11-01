ASUW task force on internship compensation to begin soon

At the Oct. 27 ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) meeting, an amendment was added to a previous board bill, opening up a discussion about volunteer and intern compensation within the organization.

The bill, An Act to Establish a Task Force to Explore Paying ASUW Interns, created a task force that will begin this fall. In the last board meeting, an issue with one of the clauses was brought to the attention of the board. The clause seeks to compensate for volunteer positions on the task force at an hourly rate from the general fund.

“I’m of the opinion that unpaid internships are generally inequitable and that was kind of the idea behind this bill,” ASUW Vice President Lillian Williamson said.

Ironically, in order for the task force to take action on intern compensation, volunteers working the committee won’t be able to be compensated as originally promised by the bill.

“This is kind of a sad motion I’m having to make, but I want to make sure that we are doing it in a way that is thorough … essentially it's just striking it,” Williamson said. “If we want to make it so we can pay folks, which I think is safe to say that a lot of us do, we would need to create new jobs for them which is past the point where the task force can make an actual recommendation surrounding this very important item.”

While this item may not be possible for ASUW, the BOD continues to fight for equitable compensation for historically unpaid positions through the creation of this task force.

“My thinking is that I would love to get this task force off the ground sooner than later, because I would like to make a recommendation on this,” Williamson said. “If we wanted to do one about paying volunteers, I am totally in for that, but that would have to be another task force that would start next year at this point.”

Throughout the rest of the year, board members are set to continue their work within their specific committees on issues ranging from off-campus safety to a common major application. ASUW continues its work as the democratic voice of students at the University of Washington, and events promoting the upcoming election are coming soon, including Rock the Vote on Nov. 7.

The ASUW BOD meets in person and via Zoom on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. The meeting link can be found on the ASUW website.

