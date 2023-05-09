ASUW touches on election complaints and looks to improve HFS dining

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) discussed election complaints and passed an important bill at their lengthy May 4 meeting.

A majority of the meeting time was dedicated to complaints surrounding the recent elections for the 2023-24 ASUW BOD. Multiple complaints were filed against select candidates due to violation of Section VI of the 2023 Elections Policies and Procedures.

The ASUW Judicial Committee debated the length of community service hours for each candidate as retribution for these violations. As some of the candidates admitted guilt for the violations, the committee struggled to decide whether this would allow them to appeal for less community service hours than the other candidates.

Vice president and fourth-year Lillian Williamson spoke to the morality aspect of these complaints.

“Right now, we are not talking about whether we, as individual human people outside of work, view this as a deep ethical problem in our individual lives,” Williamson said. “We’re talking about whether candidates followed the document they were given.”

The BOD ultimately decided with a majority vote that all candidates should receive exactly one hour of community service — an increase from the original 30-minute proposal.

Later in the meeting, the BOD considered a bill that would affect many UW students. Board Bill 5.09 calls for improvements to Housing & Food Services (HFS) dining. Many people have expressed disappointment in the cleanliness and operating hours of dining halls, as well as lack of selection in food.

The bill would alter many aspects of HFS dining, including an increase in the amount of nutrient-rich foods in dining halls and vending machines, development of better training for HFS staff, and authorization that no fewer than two vegan and/or vegetarian options be available during operating hours for the three main dining facilities.

After much deliberation, the bill was passed by the BOD.

The meeting also touched on an act for the Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return (SUPER). The act allows funding for SUPER’s event, the Palestinian Cultural Resistance & Solidarity Festival, being held May 20. The event is a showcase for Palestinian culture, requiring expenses for performers.

While ASUW has already approved funding for SUPER prior to this meeting, event organizers are requesting an extra reimbursement. Although the discussion involved some legal issues, ASUW landed on a grant of $798.

The ASUW BOD holds meetings each Thursday at 5:30 p.m. that are open to the public in HUB 303 and on Zoom.

Reach contributing writer Sarah Pabin at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarahpabin

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.