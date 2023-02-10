A new Washington state Senate bill would see the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) percentage lowered for drivers across the state. Senate Bill 5002 proposes reducing the legal BAC limit from 0.08% to 0.05%.

Currently, Utah is the only state in the United States that has a BAC limit of 0.05%. Utah made this change in 2017, and the bill went into effect December 2018. When 2016 data is compared to the 2019 data, a 20% decrease in fatal car crashes can be observed after said change in Utah.

Over the past two to three years, approximately 750 drunk driving-related deaths were recorded in Washington. When the same rate of decline is applied to Washington, this would result in 150 fewer drunk driving-related deaths.

At the current BAC limit of 0.08%, driving can still be impaired, according to Dr. Richard Ries, head of the addictions division in the UW School of Medicine’s department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.

“At 0.08%, most normal drinkers are buzzy,” Ries said. “They can feel alcohol, and when you test them, their response times are a little slower. When you test them on function, they're more likely to weave a little bit, even at the legal 0.08%.”

To Ries, the implementation of this change would result in many positive changes from a health care standpoint.

“If people know that the level is lower, they are more inclined to drink less or not at all,” Ries said. “They may decide, ‘I might as well just not drink because the level is so low that it may be a problem.’ Or maybe they’ll say, ‘Let's just have a designated driver or let's all just Uber tonight.’”

While concerns have been raised that the bill would result in hyper-policing with the intent to hand out more tickets for driving under the influence, data shows that this is not what happened in Utah, with 8,828 arrests made in 2016 and 8,512 arrests in 2019.

Ries confirmed that this is not the goal of the bill. Instead, the lowered BAC limit is meant to encourage individuals to reconsider their overall drinking habits.

When the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration conducted research in Utah after implementation of the new limit, it found that more than 22% of people who drank alcohol amended their approach to drinking and driving. Ensuring that they had a sober ride was the most commonly reported change.

While other states, such as California, have proposed implementing a 0.05% limit without success, the commitment from Washington’s Office of the Governor points to a clearer path to implementation.

“[Gov. Jay Inslee] is pretty interested in health,” Ries said. “Not all governors from all states really are. His administration will probably really be pushing for it”

Although Washington would be only the second state to adopt this limit, the majority of the world has a BAC limit of 0.05% and lower.

In advice to college students, Ries advised that the easiest way to stay out of trouble is to never get behind the wheel when intoxicated, even after one drink. Furthermore, a myriad of factors influence alcohol's impact on an individual, including, but not limited to, medications, the presence of marijuana, weight, and genetics.

Regardless of the BAC limit, Ries recommended that students be proactive and make a plan before engaging in drinking. Having a designated driver or a plan to share a ride home ensures that there is no potential for someone who is intoxicated to end up behind the wheel.

The status of Senate Bill 5002 can be tracked online through the Washington State Legislature’s website.

