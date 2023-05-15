Atrial fibrillation is on the rise

The amount of growth in the population of older adults in the United States is projected to skyrocket in the next few decades. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of people aged 65 and older will increase from 56 million to 94.7 million between 2020 and 2060.

This unprecedented shift in the makeup of the United State’s population means that atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition which largely affects people over 60, is on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projects that 12.1 million United States residents will have the condition by 2030. Moreover, the emergence of COVID-19, which has been documented to disrupt cardiac function, is also likely to contribute to an increase in those impacted by the condition.

“AFib is expected to be increasingly prevalent going forward,” Dr. Nazem Akoum, an electrophysiologist with the UW Medicine Heart Institute said in a press release.

According to the CDC, AFib occurs when the upper and lower chambers of the heart are not in alignment, leading the heart to beat too slow, too fast, or at an irregular rhythm. Common symptoms include lightheadedness, fatigue, shortness of breath, and chest pain. AFib is also associated with complications like stroke and heart failure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“This arrhythmia won’t make you keel over and die, but it also isn’t benign,” Akoum said.

An aging population isn’t the only factor increasing the incidence of AFib. A body of research suggests that COVID-19 infections may result in the onset of atrial fibrillation for some.

A 2022 study in the journal “Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology” analyzed data from the American Heart Association COVID-19 Cardiovascular Disease Registry and found that one in 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 developed AFib. Researchers ultimately concluded that the onset of AFib was common among those hospitalized with COVID-19, and that those with the condition had more severe illnesses.

Researchers of the study noted that the onset of AFib is associated with other infectious diseases, such as influenza.However, according to a Harvard Kennedy School survey, with half of the United States’ population reporting having been infected with COVID-19, AFib has likely developed in a large portion of the United States’ population as a result of COVID-19.

According to a UW News press release, blood thinners, as well as medications that control heart rate and rhythm, can be prescribed to treat AFib.

Another course of treatment is ablation, or the removal of additional heart cells in an effort to stop these disordered electrical signals. Akoum, who specializes in this process, works to map the heart’s atria to identify the origin of the arrhythmia, then shocks the tissue using either heat or freezing cold temperatures. This process leaves the tissue unable to trigger the signals that disrupt the heart’s normal rhythm.

“It's not perfect but it's the most powerful tool we have, with about a 70% chance of suppressing somebody’s AFib completely,” Akoum said.

With an aging population, and disruptions to cardiac function as a result of COVID-19, more research and treatment for AFib will likely be needed to address the increase in those impacted by the condition.

