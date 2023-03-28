Ave fight leads to shooting over break

On March 18, an incident leaving one victim with a gunshot wound to the ankle occurred on the 4200 block of University Way NE. The victim, not affiliated with UW in any capacity, was said to have been trying to stop a physical altercation outside of a business when shot.

Originally reported at 2:31 a.m. with limited details, a follow-up message sent via the UW Alert system minutes later gave a thorough description of the suspect, said to have been a male in his twenties with a multi-colored sweater, afro, and possibly both a white hat and hoodie over the sweater. The suspect was reported to have fled the area northbound on foot.

Although the area was reopened within the hour, the suspect was not apprehended at the time or in the subsequent days.

