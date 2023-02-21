‘Basically telling me I wasn’t Christian’

Late last year, Rolling Stone released an exposé documenting the lives of five women who are suing organizations associated with the International Christian Church (ICC) for childhood sexual abuse and financial pyramid schemes.

Rooted Campus Ministry at UW, which holds direct ties to the ICC, is a Christian campus ministry often found trying to recruit students near the Starbucks in the HUB.

Before they were called “Rooted,” the organization went under the name Meta and is, as previously mentioned, part of the larger network of the ICC, which has a history of being coercive and manipulative.

An anonymous source from UW came forward to share her experience with Rooted. Entering UW as a first-year and a devoted Christian, she was in a vulnerable state as a first-generation college student.

“I was trying to find out where I fit in and figure out the people I wanted to surround myself with,” the student said. “Obviously, I wanted to surround myself with a Christian-based friend group.”

When she was approached and told about Rooted and how she should join one of their Bible studies, having no prior knowledge about the group, she was excited for an opportunity for community. However, she was told that she couldn’t join because she had another Bible study with a different Christian group.

After that day, the group texted almost every day for two months to ask our source to join their Bible study. It was around mid-November when she stopped receiving messages. Our source decided to reach out to the group during winter break and agreed to attend an event the following Friday after winter break. She had arrived late to the event, but she said everyone seemed to have been expecting her and loved the nice participants and welcoming atmosphere.

She then joined their Bible study with daily meetings and some calls occurring early in the morning. She assumed the Bible studies would be with one person in a one-on-one format, however, several people were present.

Soon, they began to preach to her that a real Christian has to be a disciple, and, to be a disciple, one must align their life with everything in the Bible, an almost impossible task. Additionally, according to the ICC, one can only be a Christian if they've been baptized by a group directly affiliated with the ICC — which would typically happen after initiation into the group.

“They were basically telling me I wasn’t Christian,” the source said. “That night, I had gone home crying because my entire life my purpose was to be Christian; I’m a follower of Jesus. They took that away from me, making me think I wasn’t Christian.”

She said they had also been controlling her schedule, telling her she couldn’t do devotionals, Bible studies, or watch sermons by other pastors and that all the other pastors were preaching wrong. The only right way was through Rooted, according to the group. That's when she realized she was being indoctrinated into a cult.

She went home for a week after the ordeal to recover, still scared because they wouldn’t stop trying to contact her.

“They’re still, to this day, reaching out to vulnerable college students who need faith, who feel they can’t do anything without Jesus, who need a community and brainwashing them,” the source said.

Daniel Jarchow is the minister at Sojourn, a campus ministry at UW. He’s helped our anonymous source and other students who have felt coerced and victimized by Rooted.

Jarchow explains how Rooted’s views on discipleship are concerning. In ICC’s case, a main disciple teaches a person, and that person has to always answer to them, creating a power dynamic that spreads down. However, Jarchow says discipleship is about teaching and should be practiced together rather than in a coercive manner that takes advantage of those power dynamics.

“You can be serious about your faith and it not be applied in these coercive ways that are used to control people,” Jarchow said. “[I’m] just really trying to help students trust their instincts and heal from that and become [a part of a community] where they don’t have to experience that.”

Katelyn Ebert, a fourth-year student studying physics and philosophy, leads a group called Ratio Christi on campus, and is part of Reformed University Fellowship UW. She’s Christian and has watched several friends go into and leave Rooted. She explained how easy it is to be indoctrinated by Rooted.

“One of my friends emphasized the fact that she didn’t hear this different Gospel until [she was far into the process at Rooted], meaning it’s easy to already be very invested by the time it comes up,” Ebert said. “The people in it reach out a lot and will show you so much kindness, and I believe it’s genuine kindness and investment, too. They invite you to food and bring you into a tight-knit community.”

If you or someone else you know is seeking help after being victimized by religious organizations on campus, the counseling center provides resources for students.

Rooted Ministry did not respond to request for comment.

Reach writer Aisha Misbah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aishatheewriter

