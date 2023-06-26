Bilateral settlement brewed: Starbucks settles with union

In fall 2022, Region 19 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) alleged that union employees were prevented from working premium shifts during football games at Husky Stadium. On June 15, a bilateral settlement agreement between Starbucks and the Seattle branch of Starbucks Workers United was approved.

Under the terms of the agreement, Starbucks will provide 10 workers who were denied shifts back pay with interest, for a total of 27 denied shifts.

In addition to the financial settlement, Starbucks has agreed to take several administrative actions. Notices which affirm workers’ rights to both premium shifts and to unionizing will be posted at over 90 stores in the greater Seattle area. Additionally, thousands of former and current workers at these locations will be contacted with information regarding the settlement and a pledge to not interfere with workers' right to unionize in the future.

"We fight every day against these clear violations of the law and I'm relieved Starbucks is finally willing to take accountability for something,” Mari Cosgrove, a Starbucks partner and organizer named in the settlement, said. “The honesty is refreshing and indicative of a potentially more positive working relationship between hourly partners and the company."

UW’s 10-year contract with Starbucks is set to expire at the end of June. There has been mounting pressure from students and the greater community to find a new beverage provider due to the allegations of union busting. In May, a letter requesting that the university allow the contract to expire was delivered to president Ana Mari Cauce.

In response, Cauce released a statement stating that the university would take these concerns into consideration while discussing the future of the UW-Starbucks partnership.

“We look closely at current and potential partners’ overall commitment to social responsibility,” Cauce said. “[UW] seeks to partner with organizations that meet specific standards and have a high-level commitment to their workers worldwide.”

