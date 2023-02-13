Bloodworks Northwest comes to campus

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago, blood suppliers across the country have seen a concerning decrease in available units to use in surgeries. The Seattle area has not escaped this shortage unscathed, and UW Medicine still faces these shortages.

Bloodworks Northwest, the region’s blood supplier, is in a code red emergency shortage, essentially meaning that blood is being transfused to patients at a faster rate than it is being donated.

Dr. Saman Arbabi is a trauma and burn surgeon at Harborview Medical Center. As the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, any disruptions in the blood supply chain can prove catastrophic for patients.

“Blood is needed for almost every operation that I do,” Arbabi said. “Over the last 10 to 20 years, the number of traumas has increased significantly. We used to have 2,000 to 3,000 trauma admissions a year, and now we have 6,000 to 6,500. In part, that's because of our growing numbers in our Seattle metropolitan [area].”

Currently, organizations such as the American Red Cross are offering many pop-up blood drives in an effort to combat the shortage, although severe winter weather set back collection efforts.

“Every time you give blood, no matter who you are and what type of blood you have, you should think that you are saving a life,” Arbabi said.

This week, five blood drives will be held at various locations across the UW campus. The first two events are Feb. 13 at the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center and Health Sciences Building beginning at 10:30 and 10 a.m., respectively. More information about these events and others later in the week can be found on the Bloodworks Northwest website.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.