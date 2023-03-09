Open to UW students of any class standing across all three campuses, the Husky Seed Fund application is now open, giving students the opportunity to receive funding and bring their ideas to life.

Created by students in the Husky Experience Student Advisory Council (HESAC) in 2016, the Husky Seed Fund allows students to receive funding and gain support to help continue to build on their innovative ideas. With the fund, students may request up to $5,000 to support their project with the average award amount totaling $2,500.

According to third-year Sophia Strickland, a member of HESAC, the purpose of the Husky Seed Fund is to fund projects that work to benefit the University of Washington and its students.

Previously, Strickland was a part of EverybodyHacks, one of the groups that received funding last year.

“We could have never hosted our hackathon without the Husky Seed Fund money,” Strickland said. “We used every penny. It was such a help, and it made the process so much easier.”

Strickland’s experience with the fund, especially the resources and support that became available to EverybodyHacks, inspired them to join HESAC.

“I really wanted to be a part of that process and do that for another group of students,” Strickland said.

The Husky Seed Fund has not only provided Strickland with a chance to get more involved on campus, but it also has provided a similar opportunity for graduate student Shereen Faraj, another member of HESAC.

“Even though I attend the Bothell campus, I thought it would be a great way to connect to all three campuses as a Husky,” Faraj said. “It’s a great thing to be a part of, and it’s a way for students to advocate for other students.”

Faraj emphasized how important she finds the work HESAC does as a team, specifically when deciding whether or not a project will benefit the student body and how to best honor the ideas of the team that proposed the project.

“It’s by the students, for the students,” Faraj said. “I totally believe in that for community building.”

Previous winner of the fund, Huskies for Housing, was started by a group of graduate students, and looked extensively at the daily experiences of those living unhoused.

According to both Strickland and Faraj, projects for the Husky Seed Fund should be inclusive, impactful, inventive, and engage with the UW community. Awardees range from undergraduate students to Ph.D. candidates across all three campuses.

“I know that applying for grant money can be this big daunting thing,” Strickland said. “But in reality, it’s students who are on your side and who want to do everything they can to make your idea come to life.”

Applications for this year’s award are due March 28 at 5 p.m.

Reach contributing writer Hannah Bahram Pour at news@daily.com.

