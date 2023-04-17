Campaign chaos catches up to city council candidate

Mid-afternoon on April 14, Matthew Mitnick, a candidate for the D-4 city council seat, announced via Twitter that he is withdrawing from the race. This announcement comes following recent controversy that began when several allegations were launched against Mitnick by former campaign members and volunteers.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw from the D4 city council race,” a Twitter announcement from Mitnick’s campaign account said. “Running for office at a young age was always going to be an uphill challenge. I’m proud of the issues we brought to the table, advocating on behalf of the students, youth, and working people of D4.”

Mitnick, the 22-year-old UW graduate student, was the youngest candidate for the D-4 seat. The social democrat’s campaign workers and volunteers show that he kept his promise of centering the youth voice. At one point, the campaign had a 17-year-old campaign manager.

“I would like to thank those that supported this campaign’s vision as well as our hard working volunteers,” Mitnick’s statement continued. “My commitment to public service remains strong and I look forward to whatever the future will bring!”

With Mitnick out of the running, George Artem, Ron Davis, Maritza Rivera, and Kenneth Wilson are the current candidates for the D-4 seat.

