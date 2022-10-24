Cauce delivers Annual President’s Address

On Oct. 20, UW President Ana Mari Cauce gave the Annual President’s Address in the Henry Art Gallery auditorium. The in-person event, which was also live streamed, marked a return to normalcy after last year's last-minute switch to an online event amidst unrest and protest by student groups.

One of the most pressing issues currently facing the UW community is safety. Cauce noted that the issue of safety is the “top priority” for UW administration in her remarks.

“For our campuses to be welcoming places, and for them to be the best places for faculty and students to work, we must address safety … we have to focus on this issue and we are,” Cauce said. “We’ve long worked with City Hall and the University District Partnership, and we continue to be in close communication with them as well as the Seattle Police Department.”

During the question and answer portion of the event, a number of submissions were submitted questioning UW’s approach to keeping students safe.

“There is no question that people are concerned, and they should be,” Cauce said. “SPD has emphasis patrols out there [on the Ave], we have security guards out there. We are working very, very hard to make it safe, because we need to bring that vibrancy back.”

The issue of climate sustainability measures also came up in a question sent in by a listener. When asked about how UW is promoting environmentally friendly measures on campus specifically, Cauce brought up how recent construction projects focus more on sustainable practices than ever before.

“We have a sustainability coalition that makes sure we put matters of sustainability number one,” Cauce said. “It’s not by accident that Founders Hall was made with CLT … we really try to look at where [new construction] will have minimal impact on trees, tree roots, etc. We are always looking at ways to make environmental impacts.”

CLT, or cross-laminated timber, consists of planks of wood stacked in alternating layers. The material is a sustainable alternative to steel or concrete and does not require the burning of fossil fuels to produce.

Today, on-campus calls for increased compensation are all but unavoidable. Earlier this month, unionized library staff went on strike in demand for better wages in the face of a rapidly rising cost of living. When asked how UW is specifically working to increase faculty and staff compensation, Cauce spoke about legislative efforts that are currently underway.

“We have multiple asks of the legislature, but [compensation] is number one,” Cauce said. “That is our number-one priority, and we need everybody, our faculty, our staff, our students … all need to hold hands and talk to the legislature about this need for compensation.”

