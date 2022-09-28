Cauce welcomes back students in 2022 Convocation

This past Sunday saw Alaska Airlines Arena filled with UW administration, the Board of Regents, and the incoming first-year class to celebrate the first in-person New Student Convocation since before the pandemic began.

Described as a the first “seminole ‘bookend’ event of a college career,” with the other being commencement, New Student Convocation is one of only two times where UW President Ana Mari Cauce, the Board of Regents, deans, school faculty, and other administrative officials gather to celebrate the student body.

The UW Wind Ensemble opened the event with a rendition of the band staple “First Suite in E-flat for Military Band” by Gustav Holst before the nearly hour and a half ceremony commenced.

“Once I sat where you sit, in a different place and time, in a convocation on my first day,” Joseph Janes, associate professor at the UW Information School and university marshal, said. “My strongest memory of that day was all of this, the symbols and signs you see all around us.”

Janes was referencing each of the gonfalons belonging to the various schools and colleges within the broader university strewn around the stage.

When giving her first remarks to the new student body members, Cauce acknowledged the unique circumstances that everyone in the room has faced over the past few years.

“I know that many, probably most of you, have spent significant portions of your education doing remote learning,” Cauce said. “And like everyone in the last few years, you’ve been living — you have lived — through the worst of the pandemic and it has been profoundly isolating. Frankly, we’ve probably all lost some ground in how to relate to each other and work together. But together is where we need to be right now … We are back together.”

While New Student Convocation for 2020 was completely virtual with only a skeleton crew consisting of Cauce, Provost Mark Richards, and a few other masked faces, last year saw a hybrid ceremony. Like much of the 2021-22 school year, a capacity restrained in-person ceremony conducted in a tent spanning much of Rainier Vista was accompanied by a live-streamed virtual presentation.

In her follow-up email to the entire student body, Cauce reiterated the university’s commitment to life as normal, even as COVID-19 cases in Washington have seen a small but steady rise and experts predict a new fall wave is likely possible.

“We are returning in full force to the traditions and shared experiences that have always made the start of our academic year together so joyful,” Cauce said. “Together, we can look forward to the crackle of ideas and discovery that occurs when we combine our heads and hearts in service of work and learning that will change the world for the better.”

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

