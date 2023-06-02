City and County Council candidates clash at UW town hall debate

Seven City and County Council hopefuls sat down to take part in a town hall style debate May 25. Of the seven, four are running for the Seattle City Council D4 seat, while the remaining three are competing for a seat on the King County Council. The debate was put on by the Young Democrats at the UW and the 43rd District Democrats, and took place in UW’s Savery Hall.

The City Council hopefuls are Ken Wilson, Ron Davis, Maritza Rivera, and George Artem. Running for County Council are Becka Johnson Poppe, Jorge Baron, and Sarah Reyneveld.

Taking place in front of a mixed audience of UW students and District 4 community members, the town hall was broken into three parts. First, the participants each took one minute to give the audience a brief introduction. Second, a speed round commenced with the arbitrator asking the candidates a series of yes or no questions to which they responded with green and red sheets of paper. Lastly, an open-answer portion with candidates taking turns responding to policy questions occurred.

The speed round was an initial opportunity to gauge the candidates personal political ideals while getting a snapshot of their past voting history. Differentiating between the County Council candidates was difficult, as they largely voted in line with each other on all but one question, which saw several candidates decline to answer.

Rivera struggled to definitively answer yes or no on a majority of the questions, to the point of audible frustration among some audience members. Of the remaining three candidates, Davis found himself alone on a significant number of issues, with Wilson and Artem forming a conservative-leaning voting block.

The pair voted for Tiffany Smiley in the 2020 Washington senate race, and they agreed that large corporations in Seattle pay their fair share of taxes. Both voted against Initiative 135, a bill funding long-term, affordable housing in Seattle, while also being opposed to up-zoning in the city.

When asked who would be in favor of diverting funds to speed up the expansion of the Link light rail system, both again replied no. Of all the candidates, they were also the only two who have not taken public transportation recently.

During the open-ended portion of the town hall, candidates focused primarily on housing, energy, public safety, and tackling the city’s growing debt, while finding new revenue streams.

Wilson presented a plan for placing unhoused people in currently vacant spaces across the city. The rest of the candidates gave answers focusing on long-term investment, rent control, and subsidized housing, with Davis taking a clear stand.

“Seattle should be a place where everyone can live, go inside, and have a pillow at night,” Davis said. “The way to accomplish this is threefold — supply, subsidy, and stability. On supply, we need to upzone the city, look at the actual housing deficit, and ensure the amount of housing that gets built fills that hole … for those the market cannot serve, we need to go big on investments in affordable housing, social housing. Then [we] reduce displacement of renters through anti-rent gouging trigger laws.”

The largest audience reaction of the night came after the candidates were asked about combating climate change and Artem classified himself as a “climate skeptic,” citing carbon levels in ice caps for his unique beliefs.

Upgrading transportation and limiting the need for cars was a main talking point for the rest of the candidates, with Wilson calling for a carbon footprint reduction across public works projects. He was the only candidate to mention clean energy.

“When we do build [infrastructure], we have to find good value in every dollar that we [spend] to make those materials count,” Wilson said. “Maintaining permits for our hydrological dams, it’s all about clean energy.”

The only clash of the event came when the panel was asked about new revenue streams for the city. Reyneveld called for a new progressive tax system that holds the wealthy accountable.

“I am tired of living in a state with the most regressive tax structure,” Reyneveld said. “Where big business and wealthy individuals aren't paying their fair share … I am going to advocate, if elected, for the legislature to obtain local jurisdiction taxation authority to impose an excise tax on big business. We are looking at a housing crisis, and we absolutely need to reopen this conversation, to find a progressive revenue source to fund housing.”

Both City and County Council elections will take place Aug. 1, with the last day to register online being July 24.

Reach contributing writer Cyrus Storlie at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @CyrusStorlie

