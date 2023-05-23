Collaboration is on the horizon as the search for the next student regent comes to a close

The search for the next voice of UW students in the university’s highest governing body, the Board of Regents, is almost over. Two of the three finalists for the role of student regent hail from the Information School’s Ph.D. programs, lending themselves to one common goal: communication.

At UW, regents are appointed by the governor and are tasked with such important objectives as selecting, supervising, and evaluating the university president. There is one reserved voice for students on this governing board, and this individual is appointed by the state government rather than elected by the student body.

One candidate for the 2023-24 year is Iisaaksiichaa Ross Braine. Beyond being a second-year Ph.D. and MSIS student at the Information School, a McKinstry endowed Ph.D. student fellow in Native North American Indigenous Knowledge, and a teaching assistant in the department of American Indian studies, Braine is a true Husky. Having come to the university in 2000 and secured two UW degrees with two more on the way, his blood runs purple and gold.

During his two decades at UW, Braine has overseen nearly every step of creating wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ – Intellectual House, advocated for a campus tribal liaison, and served in multiple student organizations.

Braine highlighted the importance of being a fighter through his experience of being told “no” multiple times as a member of the least represented population at the university. Seeing the changes made when people push back against seemingly impossible odds has inspired him to pursue the immense responsibility that is being student regent.

“For the regent, we need someone who is actually gonna go in there and fight for us,” Braine said.

If elected to the role, Braine plans to make the student regent more visible through virtual and in-person office hours across all campuses. The candidate repeatedly stated the importance of not only serving UW Seattle students, but students at the Tacoma and Bothell campuses, as well. In addition to these office hours, he intends to hold stakeholder sessions throughout his term.

“My superpower is being present in the community,” Braine said.

These office hours and stakeholder sessions will likely focus on what Braine identified in his application as the six most pressing issues facing UW students: DEI+ sovereignty for tribal students, access to education, campus safety, student engagement, accessibility, and mental health and wellness.

The other candidate coming from the Information School views himself as an inherent leader. During his undergraduate time at the University of Alabama, Jay Cunningham served as the first vice president for DEI for their Student Government Association and sat on the regent committee.

Upon coming to UW as the first Black man to join his Ph.D. program at Human Centered Design & Engineering, he sought the creation of safe spaces. Namely, he intends to bring the sustained dialogue approach he developed at Alabama and instituted at HCDE in 2020 as an action-oriented approach of advocacy.

“Get your hands and feet dirty with people,” Cunningham said. “Regent is just a title.”

Like Braine, Cunningham stated that he intends to be inclusive not just of all UW students, but of all campuses. More specifically, he plans on using ASUW as the main channel of communication to students across all three campuses, as well as going to different campuses to serve alongside student leaders who were elected, not appointed. If elected, Cunningham plans to use the role of student regent to foster common values.

“[I want to be] not just sitting in space to take up space, but embodying the essence of the peers, of the campus,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham highlighted the importance of facilitating collaboration, both between different RSOs and between the university and community organizations in order to find ways to engage and build community in the face of what he views to be the biggest challenge facing UW students: rebuilding community ties after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Cunningham, his goal is to do the opposite of situating himself in an ivory tower by focusing on UW as a community rather than just an institution.

“My goal is not just to influence, but to advocate,” Jay said.

The third candidate, medical student Sheva Mozafari, was unavailable for an interview.

No matter who is elected, it appears as though increased communication, heightened advocacy, and a future of collaboration is on the bill at the Board of Regents.

