‘A crucial revival of heritage’: Palestinian Cultural Resistance and Solidarity Festival 2022

Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights (SUPER) UW hosted its sixth annual Palestinian Cultural Resistence and Solidarity Festival May 7 at wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ — Intellectual House.
The evening opened with a chanted passage of the Qur'an, silence falling over the crowd; looking across the room, shoulders, necks, and heads were draped with the keffiyeh, a traditional symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity. The perimeter of the room was lined with vendors selling everything from children’s books to handcrafted earrings and stickers.
“I think we’re really desperate for [a] Palestinian affinity space, a space where we feel safe to be ourselves,” Laila Taji, the owner of ArabishWay and a vendor at the event, said. “We actually have a sense of solidarity here.”
SUPER organized and hosted the event in collaboration with Seattle University Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).
“SUPER believes in the use of culture and art as a form of resistance,” one of the group’s core leaders, who wished to remain anonymous, said in a written statement. “Our featured guests were poets, artists, and musicians all showcasing the culture, beauty, and pain of the Levantine. Their art unifies our community and reaffirms our cause for oppressed people everywhere.”
Emily Khilfeh, an award-winning Palestinian poet, shared a selection of poems, among which included “Lachrymose,” a response to a 2018 visit to her father’s hometown in Palestine.
She described the poem as a response to both the peace and happiness of being close to her family and heritage, combined with the grief associated with the ways in which war has touched her family.
“Instead of trying to explain with neat definitions, the only way I could see understanding myself was to lean into the contradictions, the myths, the history, the halves,” Khilfeh wrote for the December 2019 issue of Glass Poetry.
Another guest was Wafa Ghnaim, an educator of traditional Palestinian embroidery — or tatreez — at the Smithsonian Museum and researcher for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Islamic arts department.
In 2016, Ghnaim founded The Tatreez Institute(معهد التطريز), also known as Tatreez and Tea; in 2018, she also published book “Tatreez & Tea: Embroidery and Storytelling in the Palestinian Diaspora.”
Joining remotely, Ghnaim walked attendees through the history of tatreez and its use as a form of artistic expression, as well as a symbol of resistance through colonial oppression.
When asked by an audience member on how to “cope” with the loss of both the history and knowledge [of tatreez], Ghnaim responded by pointing out that the knowledge is actually not lost.
“Of course our elders are a wealth of information, but it’s not lost,” she said. “We have active knowledge being shared right now in the diaspora and in Palestine, and it’s just a matter of us taking the time to look.”
The Tatreez Institute offers a variety of virtual classes available live and recorded.
As guests settled into the evening with plates full of food catered by local Mediterranean restaurant Gyro & More, the event closed with a musical performance by Ronnie Malley playing the oud alongside rapper and poet Omar Offendum.
“Palestinian culture is grounded in resistance, and supporting and reviving this heritage is crucial in our struggle for Palestinian liberation and return,” the anonymous SUPER member said.
