Anakbayan UW demonstrates during lecture by Rep. Adam Smith

On April 20, Anakbayan UW (ABUW), the UW chapter of an international youth-led democratic organization of Filipino students, demonstrated during Rep. Adam Smith’s lecture at the Jackson School of International Studies. ABUW members said they wanted to pressure Smith to sign the Philippine Human Rights Act (PHRA).
The demonstration lasted for around five minutes, as ABUW members demanded Smith host a town hall to address the concerns of the Filipino-American community in his district, rather than only meeting with a few people at a time. ABUW left a letter with this request after the demonstration.
ABUW members then marched from the HUB to Red Square, chanting “not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for racist crimes.” This march was followed by a banner drop denouncing Filipino presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio.
This disruption followed ABUW’s collaboration with SUPER UW to publicize human rights violations in the Philippines and Palestine, respectively.
Anakbayan honored the lives of the New Bataan 5, community workers who were brutally killed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
Smith said he was “worried” that the interruption would prevent dialogue regarding the United State's role in the international system amid world conflict, such as the invasion of Ukraine, as well as undermine the purpose of the event.
Smith reiterated that he “respected” what ABUW was trying to do and explained why he did not support the PHRA. Other elected officials, such as Rep. Pramila Jayapal, have signed on to support the PHRA.
“That will not improve the human rights issue,” Smith said.
Instead, Smith said the United States should pressure President Rodrigo Duterte without infringing on the sovereignty of the Philippines’ democratic processes. Duterte, Smith noted, was democratically elected. The validity of these elections, however, remains questionable.
“Why are the Filipino people electing a person with this record?” Smith asked.
Boston Palacios, a second-year student who asked Smith questions after the presentation, gave an email statement to The Daily.
"While I appreciate the time he gave me and he did give me a detailed answer, I don't agree with his position; and the protesters were right in that Rep. Smith holds a lot of sway as the Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, so he can decide how much money is being given to the Philippine government — which under the current administration of Rodrigo Duterte is being used to fund a military-like state with the police and Duterte's War on Drugs," Palacios wrote.
ABUW protested U.S. military aid and exercises in the Philippines. Smith said this collaboration was strictly with the armed services, not the police, to deal with insurgencies in Mindanao.
Smith cited U.S. aid as pivotal for preventing ISIS and al Qaeda from undermining the authority of the Filipino government.
The murder of the New Bataan 5 in Mindanao by the same armed services, however, paints a different picture.
A source from ABUW explained that activists are often branded as “communists” or “terrorists” through red-tagging and terror-tagging, respectively. Mindanao is the second-largest island in the Philippines, behind Luzon, where the Muslim population exceeds more than 5 million people. The role of the armed services on the island suggests that the institutions holding armed forces accountable are weak.
Although the Philippines has formal democratic processes, Freedom House ranks the Philippines “partly free,” with political rights rated 25/40 in civil liberties. The report emphasizes that there are few measures against corruption.
The Office of the Ombudsman and the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission have mixed receptions, as they are poorly resourced and headed by an appointee of Duterte.
Under Duterte, the International Criminal Court estimates more than 12,000 individuals have been killed between 2016 and 2020. Some estimates are as high as 30,000, even though the police only report 5,000 to 6,000 deaths. Human rights advocates believe Duterte’s hardline policy on drugs enables him to eliminate political opponents through extrajudicial killings.
“If you destroy my country, I will kill you,” Duterte said on his second day in office in 2016.
The upcoming Filipino election pits Marcos, son of Ferdinand Marcos — the former president who declared martial law during his tenure — against Manny Pacquaio, a current senator and well-known boxer.
Marcos’s running mate is Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of Duterte. Marcos was polled at 56% in the latest Pulse Asia opinion poll.
The election will take place May 9. ABUW will continue to hold demonstrations and events leading up to the election.
