Students with unique or non-Western names know the feeling of dread at the beginning of class when the professor starts to read off attendance. They pause, stumble, and blank, second-year Hibak Hassan recalls, saying something like, “I’m going to butcher this.” From that reaction alone, Hassan already knows it’s her name the professor is struggling to say.
“I don't want to say it’s hard because it’s my name,” Hassan said. “But I know they’re going to get it wrong. I know that they're not going to be able to say my name.”
When students were online, Hassan said, she remembers how easily some professors would mispronounce her name, without attempting to ask if they were correct or not.
During in-person classes, Hassan said she was much more engaged with her peers and professors.
“Whereas, I feel like sometimes they see my name, not know how to say it, and then be like, ‘I'm just not gonna attempt to say her name,’” Hassan said.
Icebreakers and introductions have done wonders for Hassan to properly introduce herself to those around her. Hassan recalls one experience where another student said her name back to her to see if she was pronouncing it correctly.
Other students have changed their names entirely.
“I changed it because it was hard for everyone to pronounce my name,” senior Hazel Choi said.
Choi is an international student from Korea. Before coming to the university, she went by her given name, but found that it was inconvenient for some people to pronounce.
“We are kind of sick of telling our names,” Choi said. “Like, how many times should I tell you?”
Choi said the constant mispronunciation of her name prompted her to ask her friend to name her to avoid the trouble.
Debby Cheng is also an international student from Hong Kong, but she was given a Western name when she was six years old. She found that having a Western name made things easier for herself and for others.
“I don’t mind, especially if it’s the first time. I understand that Western people don’t know how to pronounce Asian names,” Cheng said. “But as people keep asking you the question, you're kind of getting tired.”
The UW uses a preferred name system, allowing students to use a name other than their legal name on class rosters, the student directory, Canvas, and other services. This was a major change to help transgender students, international students, and other students who have a preference.
Hassan said, throughout her life, she’s gone back and forth with the idea of trying to have every single person learn how to say her name.
“I think our names are such important parts of who we are, if not one of the most important things,” Hassan said. “When people say it wrong or aren’t saying it the way that it’s supposed to be said, it’s not a good feeling.”
Reach reporter Jadenne Radoc Cabahug at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jadennecabahug
