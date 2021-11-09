DubHacks hosts annual 24-hour virtual hackathon

DubHacks hosted their annual hackathon virtually between Oct. 23-24 with more than 650 participants across UW. Although this is a drop from 2020, which counted more than 1,000 participants, the executive team wanted to focus on creating a close-knit community this year.
DubHacks distinguishes itself as the largest collegiate hackathon in the nation run entirely by undergraduate students. The executive team, who come from backgrounds beyond computer science, leveraged their individual strengths to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to its participants.
Nicholas Liang, co-director of DubHacks, has served on the executive team since his freshman year. Now a senior, Liang reflected on the organization’s growth amid a global pandemic, which largely forced gatherings online.
“I started off as a marketing director, and then last year I was on both the marketing and the logistics teams, and then this year me and my good friend Trinity [Cho] were chosen to be co-directors for the team this year,” Liang said.
Liang, despite initially not wanting to pursue a degree in tech, was enthralled by the sense of community fostered through DubHacks.
“I remember when [DubHacks 2018] came up,” Liang said. ”It was one of the most exciting things that happened to me in college. The energy of 2018 was really insane, to have almost 1,000 people in one building.”
The transition to an online event due to the pandemic was a challenge for the team, who were previously able to interact in-person with the hackers.
“Ultimately, from a safety and logistics perspective, online makes the most sense,” Liang said. “There’s no good, tangible reason for us to be bringing hundreds of UW students into one building. The big focus this year was to really hone in on that community aspect.”
Being virtual meant that the team was able to hold two hackathons — one over the summer and one in the fall — while considering other ways to keep engaged during the academic year rather than paying for one expensive on-site event. The executive team was also able to integrate hybrid sessions for local participants.
“Hopefully, in future years when COVID is over, we can have the whole thing in person,” Allie Lee, marketing director of DubHacks, said.
Lee cited Gather Town, a virtual space for participants to interact with one another, as a particularly positive experience.
“You’re basically a little avatar and you can walk around the space and talk to other hackers, and once you get close to other hackers, their video pops up and you can talk with them,” Lee said. “I thought that was really special because, given the lack of in-person interaction, it was probably the closest we could get to regular interactions with hackers.”
The weekend hackathon included free swag for all participants who RSVP'd, including a T-shirt, stickers, and catered dinner from Seoul Bowl for all local participants.
“This year we did not allow high school orgraduate students to attend because we just really wanted to focus on bringing together a smaller group of people … to really reinforce that sense of community, because it's the first time where a lot of the students are coming back together,” Lee said.
Beyond the organization’s hackathon, the executive team aims to keep the student population involved through the DubHacks NEXT entrepreneurship program that gives participants the opportunity to expand their weekend projects.
DubHacks NEXT offers two tracks — entrepreneurship-in-residence (EiR) and projects. The EiR track is aimed at beginning students and connects them with others in the industry with the goal of transitioning them to the projects track, where they focus on developing a specific idea into a potential start-up.
“Entrepreneurship-in-residence is [for] people who are interested in entrepreneurship but they don't have an idea yet or they're still exploring, so it's more of an individualized track,” Lee said.
The next batch of applications opens during early winter quarter for interested students.
“DubHacks NEXT provides the resources for them to build it into a potential startup, and we had our first initial batch or a batch zero last year, and it was really successful,” Lee said.
Interested students can apply for the next hackathon when applications open in late summer or early fall, one of the two tracks of DubHacks NEXT, or consider joining the executive team when applications open during winter quarter.
“The way our organization is set up, [the] structure and leadership and everything, it puts students in the driver's seat, like you literally run this,” Liang said.
Reach reporter Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.