‘Best of all worlds’: German studies department changes name to reflect students, faculty, research

In May, UW’s 49-year-old Germanics department was no longer, as its name changed to the department of German studies.
The department’s original name was the department of German languages and literature and was given at the founding of UW in 1861, according to the department website. The second and most recent change, until this year, was to the department of Germanics in 1972.
Germanics has a heavier focus on the linguistic aspect of German and Germanic languages, which was the emphasis of the department during the 1970s, according to associate professor of German studies Jason Groves. The name of the discipline was no longer “legible” or in line with what the German studies department at UW currently offers.
Groves said the discussion for the name change was first prompted “several years ago” during the most recent 10-year department review, as past Germanics undergraduates and graduates recounted being questioned by potential employers since the word Germanics is not widely recognized outside of academia.
“We were very much interested in ensuring that students have a major … whose name does not immediately raise questions, which is more legible to a wide variety of publics,” Groves said. “There’s the assumption that German studies is more legible; I believe it is.”
One reason for the name change was to mirror other departments at UW such as French & Italian studies, Scandinavian studies, and Spanish & Portuguese studies, according to Groves.
The name “German studies” also highlights the interdisciplinary nature of the work students and faculty embark on in the department.
“It makes it clear that German is the subject of study,” Matthew Childs, Ph.D. candidate in German studies, said. “But by having a plural there in ‘studies,’ it opens up a lot of possibilities for other considerations under what that can mean. It has a flexibility to it.”
The flexibility Childs mentioned is witnessed through who is included in the discipline of German studies.
“‘German’ in ‘German studies’ is not just a noun, but an adjective,” Groves said. “If you take it as an adjective, that would not limit study to a single nation or a single ethnic group.”
The name change reflects the inclusion of new media, methodologies, and subjects of study in the changing field of German studies. According to Childs, research done by faculty and students at UW includes literature, linguistics, film, environmental humanities, transnational studies, queer studies, gender studies, and other subjects and types of cultural analysis.
“[This field of study] is opening up ever so steadily, thanks to an extraordinary cast of scholars across the spectrum from here in North America to East Asia to the European continent,” Childs said. “With those trends, having the department of German studies — and if that can succeed such that German studies comes to characterize all of those wonderful, entangled movements and areas of study — then that’s just the best of all worlds.”
The decision to change the name was not done solely by faculty, both undergraduate and graduate students were involved as well.
The overwhelming majority of German studies students surveyed in fall 2020 said they preferred “German studies” as the new name for the department, according to Groves. Graduate students unanimously voted for “German studies.”
The new name adds meaning to the discipline and sets a tone for the future of German studies at UW.
“While language studies is still fundamental to everything we do in every single course –– whether it’s taught in English or German –– ‘German studies’ better reflects what we’re doing and what we’re offering, and also where we want to go too,” Groves said. “It sets an intention.”
Reach Copy Chief Diana Davidson at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @dianavdavidson
