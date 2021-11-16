WashPIRG supports UW Food Pantry in addressing food insecurity on campus

The Hunger and Homelessness campaign put on by the Washington Public Interest Research Group (WashPIRG) is dedicated to helping people living below the poverty line get the resources they need.
When classes moved online amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the UW Food Pantry designed an online system for visitors in the UW community. This fall, a large number of students, staff, and faculty returned to campus, leading to a significant increase in demand for food support from the UW Food Pantry. As a UW student outreach and advocacy group, WashPIRG decided to cooperate with the UW Food Pantry to tackle this growing problem.
“We just want to see changes happen in our community,” Amaya Whitney, campaign coordinator for WashPIRG’s Hunger and Homelessness campaign, said. “We have two goals for the whole year: trying to reach a goal of zero hunger on campus and continuing working on addressing problems of hunger and homelessness in a greater community.”
Whitney said WashPIRG members and volunteers took some boxes from WashPIRG office and set up a pop-up food drive at Trader Joe’s on Oct. 28. Volunteers went grocery shopping for shelf-stable and non-perishable food items for the UW community, and passersby were able to donate items to the pantry.
On Oct. 31, WashPIRG members took their own reusable bags to trick-or-treat in costume in Wallingford. Instead of asking for candy, WashPIRG members invited neighbors to donate some non-perishable food items for the UW community.
“We went door to door asking people if they would be willing to donate to the UW Food Pantry,” Whitney said. “We took the donations that we got from those events, and we made individual donations to the UW Food Pantry rather than collaborating with them more formally as a group.”
After the donations arrived at UW Food Pantry, staff and volunteers checked the expiration date, made sure the food items were non-perishable, and gave point values based on size, nutrition value, and serving amount. To reduce contact time, members of the UW community select items and pick them up via the UW Food Pantry order pickup form.
“It is really important that we are here as a resource for [the] UW community and that can be really difficult if we just don’t have the supply for them that they come to expect,” Sophie Reynolds, director of UW Food Pantry, said. “Having the community support really gives us a buffer that we are able to ensure that we can consistently give away the same amount of food that we can stock stable.”
Nov. 13-21 is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, where groups across the country hold events to address the problems of hunger and homelessness. WashPIRG plans to hold a spare change food drive to collect donations for the UW Food Pantry at Red Square on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. All who want to address UW food insecurity are welcome to stop by.
