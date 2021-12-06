Vandalism latest pandemic setback for Ave businesses

Mark Thai Food Box, a locally-owned Thai restaurant located across from the U District Link light rail station off the Ave, was vandalized in early November when one of its front windows was smashed.
Although the damages have since been repaired, the incident represents a longstanding trend on the Ave that has harmed small businesses.
Mark Pinkaow, the owner of Mark Thai Food Box, said the restaurant has had three vandalism incidents since opening in 2016 under the name Wann Yen; the first incident occurred the year it opened, the second last October, and the third this November. The most recent incident cost the restaurant about $1,000 in repairs, according to Pinkaow, and was more expensive than what little was stolen.
“It took me a while to get someone to fix it because it was costly,” Pinkaow said.
The incident was just another obstacle for his business — between opening during the construction of the new link station, looting during the protests in 2020, and the pandemic — Pinkaow said. Many shops and restaurants on the Ave closed in the midst of COVID-19, unable to survive with the little clientele, but Pinkaow said he was able to keep Mark Thai Food Box afloat.
“I was holding on so hard,” Pinkaow said.
Open from 12 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, Pinkaow’s business is not the only business that has struggled with vandalism. According to Pinkaow, Flowers, a nearby bar; Crossroads Trading, a second-hand clothing store; and The Woolly Mammoth shoe store have also been vandalized.
“For some, they break in for the money,” Pinkaow said, “But the [small businesses] don’t really have any money — they break in for the heck of it.”
Woolly Mammoth manager Japhet Oram confirmed that the store has also had its windows broken multiple times. Like Pinkaow, Oram said the pandemic was a reason for the recent uptick. In the store’s 50 years on the Ave, Oram could only recall three instances of vandalism, all of which occurred within the past two years.
“When all of the shops were closed it just became kind of ‘Mad Max,’” Oram said. “It was just a free-for-all.”
Now that business is slowly returning to normal and the link station has opened, Pinkaow is making up for the lost year. He said he especially appreciated the return of alumni, and enjoys treating students to free bottles of water, dessert, and other complementary items.
For Mark Thai Food Box, students are the majority of the customer base — so much so that the restaurant rebranded in 2019 to cater to students, according to Pinkaow. Rather than specializing in desserts and coffee, he said the business moved into focusing on food for students, specifically prepackaged food that can be kept refrigerated and reheated in two minutes.
Despite the vandalism, Pinkaow said he looks forward to a successful year with the support of the UW community. He said students are the reason Mark Thai Food Box has been able to survive and thrive during the pandemic.
Even with the many challenges they’ve faced, Pinkaow and his wife Picha aren’t going anywhere. Their front window, newly installed, reiterates the enduring message of Mark Thai Food Box: “Good Food Makes You Happy.”
Reach contributing writer Sophie Dorey at arts@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @soap_avi
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.