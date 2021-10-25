College enrollment rates among men, especially men of color, decreasing

Despite a record-breaking freshman class this year, the number of men, especially men of color, enrolling at UW continues to decrease, mirroring a nationwide trend.
Between 2019 and 2021, the number of underrepresented male minorities decreased by 4%, and overall male enrollment decreased by 3.7%.
Since 2012, the share of men on UW’s Seattle campus during autumn quarters has dropped from about 48% to 44%, according to quarterly statistics.
Paul Seegert, director of admissions, said this is a phenomenon higher education institutions nationwide are experiencing.
While university admissions are not allowed to consider race or gender in the admissions process, programs like the Multicultural Outreach & Recruitment at the Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity try to reach out to students from underrepresented communities to continue education beyond high school.
“It's helpful to communicate with students as early as possible while they're making those decisions about what to do after high school … [We want to] get in front of students and talk about opportunities, not just at the UW, but in higher education in general,” Seegert said.
This includes events like the iDUB Application Workshop, which aims to support high school seniors from underrepresented groups through application assistance.
