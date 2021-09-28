UW Engineers Without Borders promotes social good, sustainability

The UW chapter of Engineers Without Borders (EWB-UWS), a club that coordinates engineering projects to support local and international communities in need, was one of many RSOs tabling for prospective members at Dawg Daze on Monday.
“We’re trying to get people passionate about engineering,” Cole Hecimovich, the club’s outreach director, said. “It’s really good practice for students to build their skills.”
One of the organization’s current international projects involves working with a community in Malawi to improve sanitation by designing and building composting toilets and hand wash stations.
For international projects, the club has a community-centered approach, emphasizing collaboration between student engineers and the communities they serve.
“It’s all about working with communities to make sure they understand how the engineering [in the project] works,” Hecimovich said. “In Malawi, we’re teaching them how to build the composting toilets, so they can do it themselves too.”
The club experienced some delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as international trips were postponed or canceled. The club typically travels once or twice a year, but safety concerns and restrictions made international travel impossible last year.
On campus, EWB-UWS is partnered with the Campus Sustainability Fund and is currently working on designing and programming an interactive rainwater display for the Hans Rosling Center for Population Health. The goal of the display is to educate visitors about rainwater and its benefits for water conservation.
Jake Harris, the lead for the rainwater display project, said local projects were generally easier to coordinate online.
“We had pretty good member involvement, for being on Zoom, and we still had social events running,” Harris said. “It definitely varie[s] by project.”
The club currently has over 50 members and welcomes students from every department.
“You don’t have to be an engineer to work on these projects,” Hecimovich said. “We have fundraisers, writers, all kinds of people.”
Hecimovich encouraged all interested students to join, regardless of experience level.
“If you’re trying to gain skills and do good for other communities and people, it’s a great club to join,” Hecimovich said. “We don’t require you to know anything, we’ll help teach you all the skills you need to know.”
EWB-UWS plans to resume in-person meetings for fall quarter. UW students can join by filling out an interest form.
Reach Co-News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
