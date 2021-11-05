Latinx Student Commission, RSOs put on a memorable Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.