Latinx Student Commission, RSOs put on a memorable Dia de los Muertos Celebration

The Día de los Muertos Celebration, hosted by the ASUW Latinx Student Commission (LSC), returned to the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center (ECC) in person Nov. 1 after almost two years of social distancing and COVID-19.
“I’m really excited that this year I’m finally gonna get to have these community events in person and be with people like me and celebrate our identity,” Sára Mustre-del Río, the director of the LSC, said.
On Día de los Muertos, families typically gather at cemeteries or at home and place photos and offerings –– ofrendas –– of favorite foods, belongings, and cempasúchil flowers on gravestones or altars to invite the spirits of their ancestors and recently deceased loved ones.
“Ofrendas are a gift that is given from the heart with nothing expected in return,” Michelle Habell-Pallán, a professor in the gender, women, & sexuality studies department, said. She and her students run The Ofrenda Podcast, a podcast dedicated to finding the roots and future of ofrenda practices.
An ofrenda doesn’t always have to come in the form of an altar, according to Habell-Pallán. It can be a cooked meal or writing a song. “Ofrendas are a way to heal. Día de los Muertos is about celebrating life but there’s also grieving,” she said.
The altar in the ECC lounge is filled with offerings placed by students. Freshly painted sugar skulls, candies, and paper marigolds sit alongside photos of loved ones, including those of the late Dr. Gabriel Gallardo.
Gallardo was the associate vice president for student success at the Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity and was instrumental in establishing the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) at UW. CAMP students later gathered around the altar for a photo in memory of his legacy.
A PowerPoint presentation above the altar not only displayed Mexican customs of the holiday, but also reminded everyone that Día de los Muertos is not only traditionally celebrated in Mexico, but throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Philippines.
In Guatemala, giant kites are flown during festivals. In the Philippines, families clean and repair their family members’ tombs, placing offerings. Every country and region hold their own traditions to honor their ancestors and late loved ones.
“The holiday itself is influenced by Spanish colonialism and, sadly, that’s something we all have in common, but we want to reconnect back to its Indigenous roots,” Mustre-del Río said. “Across all of Latin America, Indigenous peoples built [the holiday] around their customs, and we want to recognize that.”
Campus Catrinas of UDub speakers Denice Melendez-Macin and Luis Enrique introduced the cultural significance and historical Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos, including José Guadalupe Posada’s well-known imagery of La Calavera Catrina, a skeleton woman who wears a giant feathered hat, which is a popular attire in Mexico during the Day of the Dead.
“Campus Catrinas of UDub is an event that we asked the ECC to do during the Day of the Dead event,” Melendez-Macin said. “I was planning on coming as a Catrina already to the ECC, but Luis was kind of hearing my conversation and [suggested an event].” That was when she emailed Magdalena Fonseca, the director of the ECC, to ask if she and four other UW students could have an event with Catrinas.
The four Catrinas were brought on stage, each with half their face painted in the white and purple calavera look. The colorful, embroidered clothing and jewelry were handmade by artisans in Mexico. Enrique created the flower headpieces and Walace Swift did the makeup.
“It was so fun getting ready and just helping with the creative process was really fun,” Sandy Reyes Tena, one of the Catrinas and a member of Unidas Seremos, said. “We were put in a big group chat and they asked us whether we liked this makeup, whether we liked these colors. Everyone had input. It wasn’t just the people that were making the costumes, we all helped.”
Activity sets were available for students to move around and join in the ECC’s unity suite. Students were able to paint sugar skulls, create papel pico and paper flowers, color their own Catrina or calavera, and decorate their own mask.
Attendees worked on their projects as they listened to UW students speak about the cultural appropriation and commercialization of Dia de los Muertos, including the inappropriate use of its iconography into places or holidays that have nothing to do with the holiday.
“[Día de los Muertos] is a way to show respect to those who came before you –– any ancestor, anyone who was close to you,” Reyes Tena said. “Instead of viewing death as such a sad thing, we view it as something that we should honor and we should welcome everyone who came before us with open arms.”
A stream of the Campus Catrinas of UDub can be found on the Facebook page of Radio Fusion Seattle. For future events, follow the LSC’s Instagram.
