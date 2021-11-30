Former Israeli soldier discusses Israel-Palestine conflict at J Street event

In an event hosted by J Street U at UW on Nov. 15, former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier Benzi Sanders discussed his military service in the Palestinian territories and his advocacy work for Breaking the Silence (BTS), an Israeli anti-occupation organization.
This was followed by a lengthy question and answer period in which the role of organizations like BTS in Israel, the reasons for Sanders’ activism, and his vision for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, were discussed.
Sanders, who immigrated to Israel from New York at 19 and served in a reconnaissance unit in the IDF from 2012 to 2015, spoke to a relatively small crowd in a Smith Hall classroom about why he “broke the silence” about abuses he saw committed by the IDF against Palestinians in the Palestinian territories and gave his perspective on how and why Israeli policy should be changed.
In his presentation, Sanders shared his own experiences as well as testimonies collected by BTS, which has interviewed over 1,000 IDF soldiers since its founding in 2004. He argued that IDF policy was geared primarily toward protecting the network of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories recognizedas illegal by the international community rather than providing security.
For example, Sanders said that many of the checkpoints the Israeli military establishes on Palestinian roads have little security justification.
“We weren’t looking for anyone in particular,” Sanders said. “The idea was, really this was explicitly told to us by our officers ‘to remind the Palestinians who owns the place.’”
Sanders also noted the “invasive” means of surveillance employed against Palestinians, including the use of facial recognition technology.
“In any democratic country, this type of broad surveillance … is something that would cause an outcry, but in the case of the Palestinians, there’s not much outcrying they can do because, ultimately, they are under our rule, we control their lives,” Sanders said.
Sanders concluded his remarks by stressing his view that a significant change in Israeli policy toward the Palestinians, rather than just small reforms to the IDF, will be required to protect Palestinians’ human rights.
“Military rule over millions of people against their will is inherently problematic, morally,” Sanders said.
In attendance was another former IDF soldier, Rave Halfon, an Israel Fellow with Hillel UW. While respecting the patriotism that he agreed motivated Sanders’s criticisms of IDF conduct, Halfon objected to what he saw as Sanders’ biased portrayal.
“Presenting one side, makes, in the minds of the audience, a picture which is untrue,” Halfon said.
BTS’s work has been criticized along similar lines in the past, but the organization says it puts all testimonies through a rigorous verification process. Indeed, BTS’s first-hand accounts have proved invaluable to critics of Israeli policies in recent years, especially in the wake of Israel’s 2014 assault on the Gaza Strip, after which BTS published over 100 testimonies alleging disturbing conduct by the IDF.
Bayla Jaffe, a third-year political science and drama major and co-chair of J Street U at UW, said she welcomed the discussion that ensued between Halfon and Sanders.
“I disagree with [Halfon], but I think [Halfon and Sanders’s exchange] only enhanced the event, and enhanced [Sanders’s] points by being able to respond to someone,” Jaffe said.
As the debate over Israel-Palestine intensifies on college campuses, including within the Jewish community, Jaffe says events like this will help advance public understanding of the important issues at stake.
Reach contributing writer Townson Cocke at news@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @townson_cocke
