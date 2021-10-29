UW student guide to Nov. 2 election

If you are a UW student, the Nov. 2 Seattle mayoral and City Council election may be the first time you exercise your right to choose who represents you. But as a UW student, you may also be new to the City of Seattle, with scant knowledge of what to do with the voter’s guide, the ballot, and the names on it.
The most important election is between M. Lorena González and Bruce Harrell for city mayor. Both candidates gave their positions on highly contested issues such as homelessness and policing during an Oct. 14 debate hosted by KING 5. The network also hosted a brief analysis and Daily provided coverage of the candidates’ debate at the Roosevelt Alumni for Racial Equity.
The Daily Editorial Board released endorsements for the King County election in addition to endorsements posted by The Stranger and The Seattle Times.
Gonzalez is considered more progressive than Harrell; she supports diverting funds from the Seattle Police Department and facilitating community services to respond to homelessness instead of sweeps, which Gonzalez believes to be “shifting the problem around,” according to KUOW. Gonzalez supports a progressive tax structure to shift the burden from low income to higher income brackets (including large corporations such as Amazon), while Harrell plans on revising the tax brackets rather than specifically directing policy at Amazon and corporations like it. While Harrell also proposes greater investment in public housing, unlike Gonzalez, he supports continuing sweeps in response to Seattle’s homeless crisis.
Other important races include seats for all City Council officials (which will depend on your district), attorney general, school district directors for Shoreline and Seattle, and a variety of ballot measures.
The positions of all the candidates are publicly available through the voter’s pamphlet, which is offered as a PDF online or via mail for those already registered to vote; note these descriptions are written by individual candidates and not subject to external fact-checking.
If you have not yet registered to vote, you can still register online with a valid Washington state ID or in-person (with a valid Washington state ID or proof of Washington state residency — such as your lease agreement or documentation that verifies your status as a current UW student, as well as also providing proof of U.S. citizen status) at a voting center.
On campus, the closest ballot drop box will be outside Schmitz Hall near the West Campus dorms. The closest locations outside of the U-District are at the Green Lake Community Center and the Broadway Edison Building at Seattle Central College. Other ballot drop-off locations in King County are listed on the official website and in your voter’s pamphlet. Submit your ballot before 8 p.m. Nov. 2 to ensure it is counted.
Reach reporter Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
