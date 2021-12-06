UW student creates biodiversity board game

Fourth-year student Paul Karmel recently launched the trivia board game “Triviavore,” which he co-created with his dad Solomon. The nature-themed game celebrates biodiversity, and players aim to become the most powerful animal in the kingdom by correctly answering trivia questions.
The idea originated in 2014 from Karmel and his parents’ passion for travel. Amongst their travels, the family has visited Nicaragua, Guadalupe, the Galapagos Islands, and Myanmar. While visiting each of these countries, they heard facts about native animals and plants from tour guides and locals.
“My dad thought ‘Just write them down,' because he and I have really bad memories,” Karmel said.
The two began to compile these notes in a spreadsheet, with Karmel’s dad conducting additional research about specific animals by reading books and watching documentaries.
“Eventually, we came to this Excel chart that had over 700 trivia questions in it,” Karmel said. “We were like, ‘We should probably do something with this,’ be it a card game or board game or whatever. It wasn't really a project with a huge goal that we created the blueprints for; we just kind of started building it over time and eventually turned [it] into something.”
Since the board game was a personal project, Karmel said the creative process was not particularly rushed. His dad focused on the trivia questions and Karmel designed all of the artwork, with the pair developing the game strategy together. To design the game, Karmel drew on his previous experiences in high school using Adobe Suite platforms like Photoshop and Illustrator, and used photographs he took for specific animals.
After developing a prototype, the duo traveled to board game conferences like BoardGameGeek.CON in Dallas and OrcaCon in Bellevue. These open conferences allow attendees to test board games by new developers wanting to receive feedback, play in contests and tournaments, attend workshops by industry experts, and meet new people.
“We did come up with something that was like a Monopoly-style game,” Karmel said. “It was very boring, but we were like, 'Hey, we created a board game, right?' We got a lot of criticism and a lot of feedback [at the conferences, and] that was really helpful as well into actually designing something that was more interesting and enjoyable at the end of it.”
The two also received feedback on the game from friends and family. They then modified the product and repeated the process. Karmel said working on the game with his dad was not only fun, but also helpful in achieving the final product.
“At some points I [was] kind of burnt out because I was busy with school,” Karmel said. “And so it's nice to have my dad. It was kind of one of his hobbies.”
After six years of development, Karmel and his dad officially completed the design of the game last year. The pair has since launched a Kickstarter campaign that raised enough to print about 2000 copies of the game, which is now available for sale on Amazon and their own website.
“It's been a big project of mine,” Karmel said. “It's a fun game that does teach you a lot of trivia and a little bit about the animal kingdom and plants as well. And what's nice about the game is that it's fast-paced, so if people want to play in a small span of time, it’s a good game for that.”
