‘All we need to do is keep pushing to the top’: Husky Boxing Club tryouts reach halfway mark

Sounds of students gasping for air, clenching their knees, and encouraging one another to push past their mental limits fill the atmosphere of the UW Husky Boxing Club tryouts. In the three-day-a-week boot camp, the sports club is looking to add new members to its family.
Tryouts, which end Nov. 4, are approaching the halfway mark. The goal of the tryouts is to arm participants with tools that not only benefit them inside the ring but in life.
At the beginning of tryouts, around 125 prospective members stood amid the coaches. Now, only 72 remain. By the end of tryouts, the sports club plans to have cut about half of these remaining participants.
Participants say every week of tryouts is an opportunity for them to reach new heights –– physically and mentally. The training, which seeks to push participants and establish those who are fit to join the family of Husky boxers, is nothing to scoff at.
“I thought that I wasn’t going to come back after the first day, but I’m glad I came back and pushed through the first week,” first-year student Shoko Wichman said.
Aspiring boxers come back sore but motivated to take on the increasingly challenging workout sessions, including sets ranging from doing 1,000 burpees to performing situps and pushups linked together as one team.
Third-year student Randy Nguyen underestimated the difficulty of the tryouts.
“Coming in, I thought I was going to be the biggest and baddest guy there, nah,” Nguyen said. “I was definitely one of the weaker guys, and it caught me by surprise and humbled me. It was a little bit discouraging, but all we need to do is keep pushing to the top.”
As participants recover from tough training, the motivation of pushing forward as a newfound family prevails. Just one more push-up, just one more sit up, just one more burpee. This mindset evolves into just one more opportunity to better oneself.
Although the training may appear as an abundance of physical tests, there are also psychological tests. Every week, students take on challenges like prone crawling, barrel walks, and long planks that tackle teamwork alongside mental toughness.
After tryout days, UW Husky Boxing head coach Christopher Mendez usually leaves participants with a quote to remember for the next training session.
“Whether you think you can, or you think you can't, you're right,” Mendez said, quoting Henry Ford.
Watching participants, Husky Boxing staff member Philmon Tesfaye is reminded of his time during tryouts.
“I think it's interesting, with me being in this position now, because I can see the stuff you guys are doing and it reminds me of what I went through,” Tesfaye said to the participants. “I am happy for you guys, ‘cause I feel like you’ll have a great experience with the team.”
