Graduate Opportunities & Minority Achievement Program renamed Office of Graduate Student Equity & Excellence

The Graduate Opportunities & Minority Achievement Program (GO-MAP), which provides programming, events, and a safe space for graduate students of color at UW, has renamed itself the Office of Graduate Student Equity & Excellence (GSEE).
“We want historically underserved and graduate students of color to feel welcomed and to have a community and to have access to resources,” GSEE Director Carolyn Jackson said.
GSEE is an initiative within the UW Equity & Justice in Graduate Programs (EJGP) that has community socials, lectures, events, and spaces to support graduate students of color and their connections with other students and staff through shared communities and experiences.
Along with the name change, Jackson said GSEE is working to renew partnerships with other EJGP programs to allow historically underserved students to feel welcome in classrooms and on campus.
Although Chinazom Oleru is now a first-year graduate student, she heard about GSEE long before she considered going to graduate school.
“I think that it’s definitely had an impact on my grad experience so far, just being able to see different people that have had experiences similar to me — people that look like me, that come from the same sort of communities that I come from — and what they're able to do,” Oleru said.
Oleru said she met amazing people through GSEE and has been able to help other students as a graduate staff assistant.
“Being able to see all the different people of color across campus and what departments and what disciplines they were in just sort of helped me shape what I wanted my education to look like,” Oleru said. “And [it] just showed me the different possibilities of what I could do.”
Oleru said GSEE gave her the support she wished she had in her undergraduate years, such as sending out resources to increase engagement and promoting application opportunities.
Jackson said a lot of these opportunities are created for graduate students of color to continue pursuing graduate degrees and specialty programs.
“Sometimes people think it's not for them, or they take their hat out of the ring before they even consider it because of the funding,” Jackson said. “But there are different ways that we provide funding and additional resources.”
Jackson said GSEE has partnered with a series of different programs at UW such as Graduate Funding Information Services (GFIS) and UW Libraries.
“Just check out our events and try to see,” Jackson said. “And then if it's not for you, then it's not for you, and maybe if it's not for you, then we could direct you in another direction for something related to something more of interest to you.”
Oleru said she’d encourage other graduate students of color and undergraduates considering graduate school to check out GSEE and everything it has to offer.
“I think there's so much that you don't know that you put pressure on yourself to know, and you don't have to,” Oleru said.
Reach reporter Jadenne Radoc Cabahug at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jadennecabahug
