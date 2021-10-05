Sophomores navigate in-person college

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.