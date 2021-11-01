Be:Seattle hosts ‘Failures of Student Housing’ workshop

HFS for Students and the Housing Justice Working Group of UAW 4121 spoke at Be:Seattle’s virtual workshop series aimed at addressing the failures of student housing Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. The workshop discussed housing inequities facing students and the demands of student-based organizations to ensure access for all UW students.
The three participating organizations are collectively aimed at addressing inequities in the Seattle housing market. Be:Seattle focuses on helping vulnerable communities, including homeless and marginalized people who are unable to keep up with skyrocketing rent prices, while HFS for Students and UAW 4121 focus specifically on the UW student population. HFS for Students is geared toward students served by HFS, and UAW 4121 is the union representing graduate student employees and postdocs to ensure equity and fair labor conditions.
“We are fighting to get UW’s Housing & Food Services under democratic ownership by students so it can best meet students’ needs,” Alisha Foster, an undergraduate student in environmental studies, said during the workshop.
HFS for Students cited a 2019 report that indicated approximately 190 students across all three campuses lack a stable place to live and around a quarter of students worry about not having enough to eat.
“What’s alarming is that this study is from 2019, which is pre-pandemic,” Foster said. “So we can assume students are experiencing this more frequently and drastically today.”
Additionally, HFS locations charge much higher prices than competitors on items such as eggs and dairy.
“For example, [a dozen] eggs costs nearly $7 [at the District Market] as opposed to Target, where they cost, like, $2.50,” Kip Diaz, an undergraduate student in engineering, said.
Despite higher prices charged by HFS locations, staff do not receive extra compensation for their services. Student employees are also not part of the food services union.
“We’ve asked [UW], is there a reason HFS runs as a business?” Sephora-Clotilde Zoro, an undergraduate student, said at the workshop. “We did not really receive a clear answer.”
HFS for Students is hosting a mixer Nov. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the event location to be determined.
The Housing Justice Working Group of UAW 4121 presented its renters toolkit for graduate students and postdocs served by the union during the workshop.
“In addition to the members of our group, we had a really great discussion this week about the central goal which is to alleviate rent burden, to ensure that no one — not just our members — at the university that’s a student or a postdoc is rent‐burdened,” Sharon Crowley, an office manager with UAW 4121, said.
Be:Seattle urged participants to send a letter urging Gov. Jay Inslee to extend the rent moratorium until the pandemic ends. The organization also encouraged participants to send an email to the Seattle City Council in support of the Solidarity Budget, which is focused on providing public services to the most vulnerable communities through an amendment providing $500,000 for tenant education.
“We always try to end with an action,” Kate Rubin, executive director of Be:Seattle, said. “Assert your power.”
Be:Seattle’s next workshop is Nov. 29 at 6 p.m., and will address housing insecurity in the queer community. Registration is online.
The recording of the Oct. 27 workshop and other past workshops by Be:Seattle are available on YouTube.
“We believe divesting from the police and investing into the community is the way for a more equitable Seattle,” Rubin said.
Be:Seattle is currently looking for volunteers and board members to help with flyers, tabling at farmers markets and other events, and volunteer application developers.
HFS for Students is also trying to spread awareness through its Instagram page to connect with students who are interested in addressing the inequities in services provided by UW, in light of no hazard pay for the essential workers responsible for the frontline services.
“Part of the way we get the word out about these workshops is to just go to farmers markets and events and talk to people,” Rubin said.
Reach reporter Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
